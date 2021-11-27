The Goodfellows Club is a holiday tradition for many people, and is as much a part of Christmastime as the decorated tree in the living room and one of those creepy little plastic elves over the fireplace.
While Goodfellows is an old organization, it’s not stuck in the past. The Goodfellows board knows people are busy — and that it’s sometime hard to find a stamp when you want one. So Goodfellows has made it even easier to caring individuals to help children in need.
First, there’s the traditional way. Donations can always be mailed to the Messenger-Inquirer office at 1401 Frederica St. People who are going to be in town can also drop off donations at the secure lockbox at the Messenger-Inquirer’s main entrance.
Goodfellows began accepting online donations several years ago through its website, and even added donations by text last year. For a organization that began providing clothes, coats, shoes and a Christmas party to children in need of assistance more than 100 years ago, we feel pretty like we’re members of the digital age (except we’re not on Kik. What’s Kik again?)
However you choose to give, with a twitch of your texting finger or with an envelope and good, ole Santa Claus stamp, you can be confident about your Goodfellows donation. Every year, 100% of all donations go directly to helping children in Owensboro and Daviess County.
Kathy Strobel, of the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro, said there are needs among the children this year. Most of the children Goodfellows supplies with clothes, coats and even dental care are referred to the organization by schools.
Requests for assistance from schools has increased, with schools back for in-person learning full-time, Strobel said.
Barry Carden, a member of the Goodfellows board, said the board is grateful for the community’s continued support. The community has always come through, even during last year’s pandemic, Carden said.
“There was so much uncertainty last year, but the support was overwhelming,” Carden said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, November 27, 2021
Previously reported … $1,993.83
Carol Moore … $1,000
In memory or Lawrence W. Hager III… $500
In memory of Joan K. Adams by Gary
Adams … $500
In honor of Cole Edds … $350
In honor of Cooper Ellis … $350
In memory of Larry Hager III by Alcoa
Electrical Maintenance … $164
Joyce Gruenewald … $50
Total as of November 27, 2021 … $4,907.83
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
