Twenty-five years after Helping Hands of Trigg County first set up shop in the basement of the community’s old courthouse, the local food bank is still doing what it did then, only on a much larger scale, says Phil Graham, a member of the agency’s board of directors.
It was feeding maybe 25 families a month back then, in 1997, but by just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Helping Hands was feeding 300 families a month.
Graham says he can’t even put a number on how many families were fed in the midst of the pandemic during the past couple of years, although he does recall feeding 90 on one particular day.
The numbers fell and are rising again.
“We just try to do as needed,” Graham notes of the agency that is celebrating its 25th year of service in the community with a cookout slated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at West Cadiz Park.
A special dedication will be at noon.
The event is in appreciation to the people who have shown their support for the food bank throughout the years.
Local residents, including former and current volunteers, are invited to attend.
A lunch of hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, a drink and dessert will be provided until the food runs out.
Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs and an umbrella; there is a 50% chance of rain, Graham says.
“There are people who are regular supporters of us,” he observes, noting that the food bank’s board members and volunteers would love to see those supporters and shake their hands.
There are people who don’t know Helping Hands operates a food pantry.
They don’t know about the thrift store, the Bargain Barn on Main Street that supports the work of the local pantry.
But Graham says events like the cookout help publicize the work that the local pantry does in the community.
Those familiar with the agency have been generous in the past quarter-century. Churches contribute regularly, and Graham says the pantry could not do what it does without its supporters.
When former mayor Jim Ricks was “getting out of the business” and closing his music store, he allowed Helping Hands to use the building, providing the pantry with its second location in Cadiz.
More from this section
Access was extremely difficult in the basement of the old courthouse, says Graham, who described the process of getting food in there as a chore.
In Ricks’ building, there was much better space and access, he said.
The pantry’s third location, the Line Street facility that was once a church, has been home to Helping Hands for around 10 years, according to Graham.
The pantry moved in, and supporters remodeled it with the help of Campers on Mission, a national fellowship of Christian campers who share their faith while camping or participating in mission activities like the remodeling project.
“It has served us well,” Graham says of the building just off Main Street in Cadiz.
On a recent weekday, Linda Copeland greets one of the pantry’s customers, inquiring what type of meat she’d like.
“We’ll take whatever you have because everything is just so expensive right now, ya know?” the woman says.
She chooses steaks.
A member of Helping Hands’ board of directors, Copeland says the agency has the ability to provide food, and she is elated that it can help the community.
The agency “definitely” makes a big impact in Trigg County, she says.
Copeland notes that the food pantry is but one of Helping Hands’ offerings for those in need. In addition to its supplemental food program for people older than 60, the agency also assists the community in times of domestic violence, fires and floods, for example. It provides school clothes for qualifying children, helps with utilities, refers clients to other agencies when needed and hosts a backpack program for youth.
Graham notes that Helping Hands tries to keep track of changes in the needs of the community and adapt its operation to meet those changing needs.
“Our primary purpose is to serve the needs of the community, and whatever is needed, that’s what we’re going to try to do,” he says of the agency’s work.
“We are sort of need-driven.”
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.