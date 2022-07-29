Cora Lends a Hand

Cora Wight, the granddaughter of Linda Copeland, helps distribute food last week at Helping Hands of Trigg County.

 Tonya S. Grace/Cadiz Record

Twenty-five years after Helping Hands of Trigg County first set up shop in the basement of the community’s old courthouse, the local food bank is still doing what it did then, only on a much larger scale, says Phil Graham, a member of the agency’s board of directors.

It was feeding maybe 25 families a month back then, in 1997, but by just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Helping Hands was feeding 300 families a month.

