DOG POUND

Deborah Board, left, with “Gus,” and her daughter, Natalie Mayfield, with “Axel,” let the dogs play together as they walk the dogs Tuesday at the Daviess County Animal Shelter.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Volunteering for the Daviess County Animal Shelter is as easy as a walk in the park — or maybe 40 of them, according to Deborah Board and her daughter, Natalie Mayfield.

The mother-daughter duo has volunteered at the animal shelter for years, taking the 80-plus dogs there on walks multiple times a week.

