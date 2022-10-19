Volunteering for the Daviess County Animal Shelter is as easy as a walk in the park — or maybe 40 of them, according to Deborah Board and her daughter, Natalie Mayfield.
The mother-daughter duo has volunteered at the animal shelter for years, taking the 80-plus dogs there on walks multiple times a week.
Board started volunteering almost 12 years ago after she “found out about the need through the newspaper,” she said.
Mayfield said she later became involved because of her mother.
“I probably just saw all the fun she was having,” Mayfield said.
On Tuesday, Mayfield and Board leashed up two lucky dogs, Axel and Gus, who were bounding around the kennel with energy. Meanwhile, dozens of other dogs had to wait their turn.
With only about seven regular volunteers, many of the dogs only get out of their kennel for a brief moment each day.
“We have walked all 80. I’ve been here 7 hours one day just walking dogs the whole time, because there was only two of us,” said Mayfield.
Ideally, the animal shelter would have at least eight regular volunteers per day, which would allow each dog to probably get two walks, said Mayfield.
The benefits of volunteering are numerous, according to Mayfield and Board.
For starters, it helps the dogs, they said.
The mother and daughter also said they value the time they get to spend with each other at the shelter.
“I feel like we’re a pretty good team,” said Board.
Then, there’s the surprising health benefits. Mayfield and Board both said they burn a lot of calories through their volunteer work.
“How many people say, ‘I wish I got more exercise?’ Come out here and walk dogs for seven hours,” Board said.
Mayfield added, “People say, ‘How are you so skinny?’ I don’t know, maybe I just got done walking 40 dogs.”
Mayfield and Board also said the animal shelter is seeking more than just dog walkers. People can help out at events such as the annual Easter “Egg in My Yard” drive, where volunteers hide eggs in people’s yards for a fee that goes to the benefit of the shelter.
People interesting in volunteering can contact the animal shelter at 270-685-8275.
