So there I was, a knife in one hand, blood in the other and a back that would never again be free of suffering.
Prior to that day on a farm in Pellville, I knew nothing about a tobacco patch except, of course, it was filled with the stuff of which cigarettes are made.
I was a young man and not too many months out of the U.S. Navy. My favorite uncle, Millard, owned the farm on which that tobacco patch was located, and he was badly in need of some help.
Earlier that summer in 1955, Millard had injured his back while performing another farming chore and was in no condition to harvest a tobacco crop. And that crop was right for the picking.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do, Dave,” I remember him saying while we talked on the back porch of that old farm house. “I’ve got to get the tobacco into the barn or stand the chance of losing a lot of it.”
I listened with all the interest I could muster, and concern for my uncle mounted in a traditional family way. He would have done almost anything for me, and I had no idea what I could do for him. My association with farming went no further than a tomato plant in my mom’s backyard.
It was customary back in those days for one farmer to help another in times of need. They often shared equipment, and they shared backs. But on this day in the Pellville area there were no spare backs.
Everybody’s tobacco crop needed to be in the barn, and everybody seemed to be needing help.
“Tell you what, Uncle Millard,” I said in one of the weakest moments of my life. “I’ll be back in the morning, and we’ll get that tobacco cut and into the barn.”
Naturally, like a good uncle will do, Millard mildly objected.
“Oh, I can’t let you do that, Dave,” he said. “Besides, I don’t think you know that much about cutting tobacco.”
He was absolutely right. What I knew about cutting tobacco could have been adequately explained on the tip of a safety pin. And there would have been a little bit of room remaining.
I tried as hard as I could to kill myself by smoking as many cigarettes as possible in a day’s time. Myself and a tobacco cutting knife were total strangers.
Regardless, the next day came, and there I stood on the brink of suicide by labor. Before me was a tobacco patch that looked bigger than the Sahara desert. And there was a temperature to match.
“Sure you want to try this?” Uncle Millard asked.
“Looks like a piece of cake to me,” I lied. “Let’s get in there and get it done.”
Little did I know the piece of cake I was referring to would end up with blood dripping from it.
I wasn’t 50 stalks into that patch when it dawned on me that Hell wasn’t down, and it wasn’t a burning pit. Hell was generally in Pellville — and precisely in that huge tobacco patch.
“Do you know where Hell is, Papaw?,” a grandson once asked.
“Sure do pal,” I answered. “In fact, I’ve been there.”
“Come on, Papaw,” the youngster said. “You can’t go to Hell until after you die.”
“Been there, too,” I said.
