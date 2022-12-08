Sara Hemingway, executive director of the Marilyn and William Young Foundation, spoke Wednesday to the Owensboro Rotary Club about what the foundation does and who it serves.
“The foundation really gave anonymously until about four or five years ago,” she said. “We had a strategic planner come in and said we really needed to tell our story, so this is an opportunity that has come from that.”
The foundation was established in 1998 to honor the Youngs’ joint interest in philanthropy. The organization began awarding grants in 1999 with the mission of assisting charitable programs and projects of nonprofit organizations primarily in Owensboro, according to the foundation’s website.
“We envision a vibrant, progressive community where everyone belongs and everyone thrives,” Hemingway said. “We are a capacity-building resource: opening minds, supporting the development of new skills and linking efforts to ensure economic development, well-being and prosperity of our citizens is our mission.”
Hemingway said the foundation has four guiding principles: excellence, partnerships, accountability and integrity.
“We really try to stay on top of the trends of philanthropy and look at different ways that we can give in the best possible way,” she said.
Hemingway said there are four main funding strategies the foundation uses, which includes leadership succession planning, sustainable arts experiences, family support systems and community grants.
Some of the community organizations Hemingway said the foundation has worked with include the Bluegrass Music Academy, Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, Wendell Foster, Girls Inc. and the Boys and Girls Club.
Looking ahead to 2023, Hemingway said the foundation will be celebrating its 25th anniversary and creating a new five-year strategic plan.
