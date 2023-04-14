Western Kentucky Distilling Co.’s new distillery in Ohio County isn’t scheduled to open until June.
But Jacob Call, one of the partners in the distillery, already has his first new whiskey on the market.
Call, his father Ron and his brother Clayton have teamed with Steve Groth, one of the founders of Angel’s Envy Bourbon, to create Hemingway Rye Whiskey.
The Hemingway Whiskey Co. will be based at Western Kentucky Distilling when it opens, Jacob Call said.
The brand’s First Edition was released with 972 bottles last November.
Call said it sold out in less than a week.
This week, Hemingway Rye Whiskey went on the shelves of liquor stores in Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida.
And it’s getting good reviews.
Fred Minnick, American Spirit columnist and a critic for Whisky Advocate, named Hemingway one of his Top 5 Ryes of 2022.
And Dram Street said it tastes of “Ripe cherry booms through toasted oak, highlighted by a creamy caramel and cinnamon. A rich, round mouthfeel bursts with fruit flavor, leading into a soft, sweet and warm finish. A pleasant, long, lingering warmth.”
It’s a 100-proof blend of 94% 9-year-old Indiana Straight Rye Whiskey and 6% 4-year-old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey that Call made when he was the master distiller at Green River Spirits.
It’s finished in rum-seasoned Oloroso Sherry Casks.
Call said the estate of author Ernest Hemingway is involved in an advisory capacity with the whiskey, since it bears his name.
The Call family has been making whiskey in Kentucky for more than 230 years.
Hemingway Rye comes in a custom bottle with a typewriter key design alongside Hemingway’s signature printed on the bottle.
The Call family’s signatures are also printed on the label.
Each First Edition bottle also features a removable card on the back, inspired by old-fashioned library book cards.
“We respect tradition, history and the people who have come before us, but at the same time, have an itch to do things a bit differently,” Groth said. “We knew we had something special with Hemingway Rye Whiskey First Edition, but we did not expect it to sell out so quickly.
“We also weren’t expecting folks to hold onto it as a keepsake, so we’re happy to release more for people to sip and savor.”
For more information, go to www.hemingwaywhiskeys.com.
