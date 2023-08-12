Beaver Dam-based Hemingway Whiskey Co. launched its Hemingway Rye Whiskey Signature Edition this week.
The brand’s First Edition was released with 972 bottles last November and sold out in a week.
So, in April, the company released more.
Hemingway is headquartered at Western Kentucky Distilling Co. in Beaver Dam and is owned by Jacob Call, his father Ron and his brother Clayton, along with Steve Groth, one of the founders of Angel’s Envy Bourbon.
The Signature Edition is available in 13 states and can be purchased online at hemingwaywhiskeys.com.
“We’ve been thrilled to see the overwhelmingly positive reception to our inaugural whiskey releases,” Groth said, “and we couldn’t be more proud to share our Signature Edition.”
The new rye is a blend of straight rye whiskeys — 90% 6-year-old Indiana Straight Rye and 10% 4-year-old Kentucky Straight Rye.
Both whiskies undergo a special finish in Ron Call’s rum-seasoned Oloroso Sherry casks.
The whiskey is 102 proof and has a dark amber color.
Judges at the ASCOT Awards called Signature Edition “a lovely, lovely whiskey” and commented that it has “a beautiful balance between this warm, spicy and orange peel-flavored whiskey and the wine barrel influence.”
Hemingway Rye received 97 points from Tasting Panel, was awarded five Double Platinum, four Platinum, two Double Gold, four Gold and Best of Year packaging at the 2023 ASCOT Awards spirits competition.
“Crafting a new signature whiskey is a significant endeavor for any distiller, and the entire Hemingway Whiskey team has worked hard to get it just right,” Jacob Call said. “When tasting the new Signature Edition Rye Whiskey, you’ll get a smoothness mixed with complexity. This is a whiskey we were all extremely proud to put our signatures on.”
It comes in a custom bottle with a typewriter key design alongside Ernest Hemingway’s signature. It also includes a commissioned portrait of Hemingway that reveals itself when the bottle empties.
The Hemingway Whiskey Company also announced the Hemingway Six-Word Story Challenge.
It’s inspired by Hemingway’s six-word short story, “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.”
The challenge invites participants to create their own six-word tales. To enter the challenge, go to hemingwaysixword.com.
Signature Edition sells for a suggested retail price of $79.99.
