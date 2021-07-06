Local hemp businesses and farmers are planning on taking action to “fight back” against recent law enforcement raids on hemp businesses selling a hemp-derived product known as Delta-8 THC.
Crofton-based Kentucky Hemp Works Owner and Kentucky Department of Agriculture Hemp Program Manager Katie Moyer detailed what the hemp industry plans to do in response to recent raids on hemp stores selling the product.
According to Moyer, Delta-8 THC is a cannabinoid derived from industrial hemp that contains less than 0.3% THC, the compound within the marijuana plant that has psychoactive effects.
Any product that contains higher than 0.3% THC is considered Delta-9 THC, which is illegal at the federal level. Any cannabinoid that contains less than 0.3% is legal.
The federal law cites the 0.3% threshold in order to allow hemp products, such as CBD, to be legally produced and sold throughout the country.
Moyer said the Kentucky Hemp Association as well as the state’s hemp industry as a whole is banding together to take action against the hemp store raids and a letter from Kentucky Department of Agriculture, by taking the matter to court.
Moyer said following a letter issued by the KDA declaring the department considers Delta-8 illegal, three hemp stores had been raided by the Kentucky State Place.
She said two hemp stores in Morehead had been raided within the last two months as well as a shop in Casey County as recently as last week.
The alleged justification of those raids were based on the KDA’s letter rather than any official law that prohibits the sale of Delta-8, according to Moyer, who said there are currently no Kentucky laws that say the product is illegal.
“What it looks like is the state police came in with a letter from our department of agriculture saying that Delta-8 products are illegal and that was the justification that they used rather than any kind of law,” Moyer said.
“And, of course, law enforcement is not really supposed to enforce letters from regulators, they’re supposed to enforce the law and currently, there is no clear law on whether or not Delta-8 is legal or illegal.”
However, while there is no law pertaining to Delta-8 at the state level, KDA Commissioner Ryan F. Quarles issued a letter declaring the products illegal based on reports from the Drug Enforcement Administration as well as a lack of laws describing legal exemption for Delta-8 products.
The letter began with why the KDA considered Delta-8 illegal by referring to federal law.
“As you know, in 2018 Congress created a narrow exemption from the Controlled Substances Act’s definition of ‘marijuana’ for hemp that contains not more than 0.3% total Delta-9 THC. Cannabis with total Delta-9 THC in excess of that threshold remains a Schedule I substance,” Quarles said in his letter. “There is no equivalent exemption for Delta-8 THC. That being the case, the manufacture and marketing of products containing Delta-8 THC, in any quantity or concentration level, remains prohibited by federal law.”
Quarles also referred to the DEA’s list of controlled substances, writing the list “states that Delta-8 THC and other forms of THC are Schedule I controlled substances.”
Quarles said there is no exemption in federal law for Delta-8 then at the state level, those products would remain illegal as they are on the federal level.
“Because there are no such exemptions for Delta-8 THC in the Kentucky Controlled Substances Act, those substances remain prohibited by state law,” he said. For that reason, you should not manufacture, market, or distribute products containing Delta-8 THC. Failure to heed this guidance could result in the revocation of your hemp license and expose you to the risks of prosecution by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.”
Moyer said when the Hemp Association heard of the raids following the letter, the association felt something had to be done in response.
As a result, Moyer said the KHA will be taking the matter to court and filing lawsuits in order to protect themselves, hemp store owners and hemp farmers across the state in the hemp industry.
“The best thing we can do is to take it to the judicial branch of government, to the court system and have it hashed out in court,” Moyer said.
“There is a lot of different methods — we’ve talked to a wide variety of lawyers and attorneys in Kentucky and in a lot of other states as well. There’s a lot of different tactics and the different attorneys have different tactics for how to get this resolved,” she said.
Moyer also said that following the raids of the three Kentucky hemp stores, hemp store owners have been forced to pull their stock of Delta-8 products off their shelves, resulting in a significant loss in profit.
“Those stores are losing, sometimes, upwards of $3,000 to $4,000 a day, maybe more, just by not having these products on the shelves,” Moyer said. “So, our goal is to work as quickly as possible and potentially have it where stores can continue to sell those products until we have it hashed out in court so, at least, they’ll be able to make money as quick as they can.
“Then, however long it takes us to get a decision from a judge, they can continue to operate without fear of law enforcement coming in and destroying everything during that time period. Then, of course, we expect to win the case and they can just continue (to sell them) after that.”
Moyer said the KHA plans to file a restraining order against Kentucky State Police to prevent the agency from being able to conduct raids on hemp stores, in an attempt to protect hemp store owners.
Moyer said the KHA and the hemp industry as a whole have continued to be “diplomatic” when trying to address issues in the hemp industry by working with legislators and the KDA, but the industry has not been able to achieve any forward movement, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Basically, we’re just trying to get our farmers paid and we’ve tried every avenue that we can to try to get our farmers paid, whatever way works and we’re just hitting brick walls,” Moyer said. “Then, all of a sudden, we have law enforcement action. We’re not the attackers here, we’re on the defense, but we plan on hitting back really hard.”
