A Henderson man was charged with felony wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence Thursday after fleeing from a sheriff's deputy after a traffic stop.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say a deputy was parked on Venable Avenue doing paperwork at 11 a.m. Thursday when he saw a black sports car turn onto Venable Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned into a driveway, and the deputy initiated a traffic stop.
Reports say the man, identified as William D. Beard, 21, of Henderson, fled from the deputy on foot. Reports say the deputy saw Beard allegedly throw a handgun over a fence at 11th Street and Emerson Court.
Reports say an Owensboro Police Department officer responding to the area saw Beard and took him into custody. The handgun was recovered.
Beard was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police, tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving, resisting arrest and various traffic violations.
Beard was being held Thursday evening in the Daviess County Detention Center.
