Daviess County’s two new Family Court judges, Jennifer Hendricks and Angela Thompson, put on their judge’s robes for the first time Thursday afternoon, at a swearing in ceremony at the Holbrook Judicial Center.
Hendricks and Thompson were sworn in by Circuit Judges Lisa Payne Jones and Joe Castlen, in front of full courtroom of court officials, judges and family members.
Hendricks was elected District Three family judge, and Thompson won her campaign for District Four family judge, in November.
Jones said the swearing-in of the new judges was “a moment of passage and renewal” for the courts.
Family Court handles divorces, custody, visitation and child support, and issues of child neglect and abuse.
Jones said she has been in trainings with Hendricks and Thompson, and that, “I have watched them communicate and collaborate with each other.
“They are excited, they are eager and they are in awe” of their responsibilities as judge, Jones said. “We are in good hands.”
Daviess Family Court went through a controversial period over the last year, beginning when the Judicial Conduct Commission charged then Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon with misconduct.
Gordon was removed from the position by the JCC, and their decision was upheld by the state Supreme Court. Gordon ran unsuccessfully for both Division Three in the primary, and later dropped out of the Division Four race.
“You and all judges have an awesome responsibility to restore faith in a system many think is broken,” Jones said, and told Hendricks and Thompson, “you have my faith.”
In swearing in Thompson, Castlen and the audience applauded Rep DJ Johnson, the Owensboro Republican who shepherded a judicial redistricting bill through the General Assembly this year.
The redistricting bill created Daviess County’s second Family Court position, and also created judgeships in other districts across the state that were considered in desperate need of additional judges.
“Many people made this day happen, a lot of people, but one person stands out above the rest,” Castlen said of Johnson. “Without him, we may not be here.”
“This is your Division Four,” Castlen told Johnson, and credited Johnson’s “outstanding leadership and commitment to our community.”
Thompson was domestic relations commissioner — where she acted much as a Family Court judge — before Family Court was established in the county.
“I’m so proud and honored to be able to swear her in,” Castlen said of Thompson.
Hendricks told the audience, “We’re excited. We have been working together and collaborating together. We’re excited to see what this holds for Daviess County.”
Thompson thanked her family, and said, “I’m going to do everything I can to make you proud.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.