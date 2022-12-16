Daviess County’s two new Family Court judges, Jennifer Hendricks and Angela Thompson, put on their judge’s robes for the first time Thursday afternoon, at a swearing in ceremony at the Holbrook Judicial Center.

Hendricks and Thompson were sworn in by Circuit Judges Lisa Payne Jones and Joe Castlen, in front of full courtroom of court officials, judges and family members.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

