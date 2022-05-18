BOX THIS ...

Daviess County Family Court Judge

Jennifer L. Hendricks — 7,270

Thomas L. Vallandingham — 4,393

Julie H. Gordon — 3,237

Jennifer L. Hendricks and Thomas L. Vallandingham were the top vote-getters in the nonpartisan Daviess County Family Court judgeship race, and both will move forward to the November election.

The contentious Circuit Judge, Division III seat was held by Julie Hawes Gordon — who was the third candidate in the race — up until the end of April, when the Judicial Conduct Commission ordered her permanently removed from the bench. The JCC ruled that Gordon abused her position as judge when she attempted to use her position and power to impact the outcome of criminal cases involved her adult son, Dalton Gordon.

Hendricks and Vallandingham are working attorneys in the county.

Hendricks said she was 100% humbled and honored that the citizens and community of Daviess County put their faith and trust in her to potentially be their Daviess Family Court Judge.

“The people have recognized that I have been practicing here in Daviess County for 10 years,” she said. “I have been a part of community organizations, I have supported local organizations, local children’s and youth events, and I have knowledge and experience. I think all of those accumulated together have shown people that I’m the best qualified for this position going forward.”

She thanked her supporters and encouraged those who didn’t vote for her to reach out, ask her questions and get to know her so she can “prove to them I will be the individual they will vote for in November.”

Vallandingham said he had planned to either commiserate or celebrate Tuesday night after the votes came in, and he was happy to do the latter. He did not consider the outcome a loss.

“My prayer at the beginning of this was that the right person become the next family court judge,” he said. “I am happy and thrilled with the opportunity that I get to continue sharing that message with the citizens of Daviess County, and I am exceedingly blessed to be surrounded by others who share that position.”

He also congratulated Hendricks on her advancement in the race.

Gordon could not be reached for comment.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315