Jennifer Hendricks had never run for a public office before this election.
But on Tuesday, the political newcomer won a close race against Thomas Vallandingham for Daviess Family Court judge in the 6th Judicial Third Division.
Hendricks, 38, defeated Vallandingham 13,985 votes to 11,022 votes.
“This is not just a win for my family and myself; this is a win for Daviess County,” said Hendricks, who’s been in private practice doing family law since 2016. “We now have two judges who have primarily focused their career on family law.”
Hendricks also attributed her roots within Daviess County to helping secure one of two family court judge seats on the ballot.
“I’ve been part of this community for a long time,” she said. “I graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan; I cheered; I coached; I’ve been part of a lot of nonprofits over the years. And I’ve done numerous cases here in Daviess County. I think I’ve done the work, I’ve been doing the work, and I think people knew that I wanted to continue to do the work.”
Hendricks said that she is excited about becoming a family court judge in the new year.
She added that she will not take her duties lightly.
“I’m looking forward to getting the families of Daviess County in court and out of court as quickly and with less trauma as possible,” she said. “Family court is hard; it’s hard on families.
“I’m hoping that we can start giving the families of Daviess County the justice that they’ve been needing.”
