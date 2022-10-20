Jennifer Hendricks, a candidate for the the Daviess Family Court seat in the Third Division, studied law in the U.S., New Zealand and Australia.
“I always thought I would become an international lawyer,” she said. “Life took me in a different direction.”
After living for a while in Lexington, Hendricks moved to Owensboro and began doing family law, first with the Evan Taylor law office and then as the head of Lile Law Office’s Owensboro office.
Now, Hendricks specializes in family law with her own firm.
“I have always been drawn to helping people and being a servant,” she said. “I’ve always felt that was my way of giving back and being there for people in their hardest times.”
Hendricks has been in private practice doing family law since 2016.
“I have done over 3,000 family law cases in Daviess County alone since I started practicing,” she said. “Each one of those cases has allowed me the opportunity to delve into all areas of family law.
“It’s important to have someone in (the judge’s) role who has faced all the areas, and not one area.”
Family judges “need to be ethical and they need to be detail-oriented,” Hendricks said. “They have to be compassionate, while taking into consideration the law and the evidence presented before them.”
Hendricks said she is interested in making court more convenient by using technology for simple hearings.
“I think it’s important to look at people’s schedules,” she said. Some people “are using vacation days to come to court.”
Attorneys could also appear virtually for standard motions, Hendricks said.
“I would like to create a motion hour,” something Family Court doesn’t currently have, Hendricks said. She also would want to make more use of “case management,” where the parties meet with Family Court staff to attempt to reach an agreement on issues.
“You would be surprised how many people need to be brought to the table,” Hendricks said.
The election in both the Third and Fourth Divisions will bring “stability” to the county’s Family Courts, Hendricks said.
“I’m hoping we can prove people can trust the court system,” she said.
