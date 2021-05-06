Family members of Corban Henry, the 15-year-old who was fatally shot last summer on West Fifth Street, are relieved a suspect has been charged in the teen’s death.
But Tuesday’s arrest of a 17-year-old is only the beginning of the legal process.
“It doesn’t take any of the pain away from losing Corban,” Connie Henry, Corban’s grandmother, said Wednesday.
The 17-year-old male was charged with murder, attempted murder, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with evidence in Henry’s death. Henry was killed in the shooting last August, and investigators with the Owensboro Police Department charged the 17-year-old on Tuesday after receiving test results on evidence from the Kentucky State Police lab.
“We are relieved he is off the streets,” Connie Henry said.
The juvenile hasn’t been identified and won’t be named publicly unless he is charged as an adult and transferred from juvenile court to Circuit Court.
Henry said the family is grateful to OPD and the KSP lab for their work on the case.
“The (Kentucky) State Police, people gave them a hard time, but they were working on it, and working on it all the time,” Henry said. OPD investigators, Henry said, were open with the family about the investigation.
“We are thankful for the police department. They did a good job,” Henry said.
Detectives met with Corban’s mother, Nancy Henry, she said.
“Every time she went to them and said, ‘I heard this,’ they always listened to her,” Henry said. “They took (the shooting) personal, too.”
The family worked to keep the incident in front of the public by speaking out and by holding rallies for Corban, who would have been a sophomore this year at Owensboro High School.
“I think if we were not doing rallies, people would have forgotten,” Henry said. “There are probably still some people who don’t have a clue what happened.”
The family keeps Corban’s memory by doing service activities, from cleaning up trash along the riverfront to helping neighbors and looking for volunteer opportunities, Connie Henry said. The family has a Facebook page, “Corban’s World,” where people discuss projects in Corban’s name.
The family looks for “things we think Corban would do,” Henry said.
“Older people in the neighborhood would say they didn’t know Corban and he would come up and help” with work, Henry said. “He helped people. He was always there for his mom.”
Henry said she doesn’t want to have to think about the juvenile charged in the shooting, but the family will attend court proceedings.
“Anyone who has been through this, you don’t have a choice. You have to stand up for the victims,” she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
