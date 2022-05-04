Summit Polymers Inc., a designer and manufacturer of automotive interior components, is moving forward with plans to construct a $37.5 million manufacturing facility in Anderson County, creating 218 full-time jobs, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The news marks the second time in the past month that Anderson County has realized economic development success, following Buffalo Trace’s decision to expand here early last month.

The new 140,000-square-foot Summit Polymers facility on approximately 40 acres along the U.S. 127 Bypass in Lawrenceburg will conduct plastic injection molding, paint applications and assembly operations. The new location will support the company’s business with automotive manufacturers in Kentucky and neighboring states, with potential for future expansion. Work on the project will begin in the coming weeks, with completion scheduled for June 2023. SPI currently operates two facilities in Kentucky, with its Mt. Sterling and Elizabethtown locations in operation for more than 30 years.

Anderson County Judge-Executive Orbrey Gritton said he looks forward to a successful partnership with SPI.

“What a fantastic announcement. I am so excited to partner with SPI and bring this wonderful opportunity to Anderson County. The investment SPI is making in our community is tremendous,” Gritton said. “An investment of $37.5 million and the creation of 218 full-time jobs with an average wage of $23.50 including benefits shows their confidence in Anderson County, and I could not be more pleased. This is a huge victory for Lawrenceburg, Anderson County and the state of Kentucky.

“Thank you for everyone’s efforts to bring this to Anderson County and especially to SPI for choosing our community. We look forward to our future together.”

Lawrenceburg Mayor Troy Young noted the collaboration needed to help make the project possible.

“The City of Lawrenceburg is excited to be a part of SPI’s announcement to locate in our community. This is a great example of what happens when city and county government, along with a strong economic development authority board, works together,” Young said. “The 218 jobs created by this project will continue to show Anderson County is open and ready for business.”

Anderson County Forward Board Chair Amanda Schoonover welcomed the company to Lawrenceburg.

“Anderson County Forward is excited about SPI’s selection of Lawrenceburg, Anderson County,” Schoonover said. “The common vision among the city and county leaders to welcome new industry is evident here. Our board and community leaders are appreciative of the opportunity to open our doors to SPI.”

Lucas Witt, the agency’s director, and head of MWM Consulting, said the latest news reflects how well Gritton, Young and the EDA board work together.

“The Summit Polymers project is another example of how a strong, united front is so critical to winning a project of this size,” Witt said. “The City, County, and the EDA efficiently responded to several requests from the company in order to bring the project to Anderson County. These requests were not only related to financial incentives, but also assisting the company through questions regarding zoning, permitting, and other approval related activities.”

Witt said the deal also shows how his firm is able to bring about economic development success.

“This deal, in my opinion, showed how our firm (MWM Consulting) can bring unique value to our economic development related clients,” he said. “Due to our experience in economic development, tax incentive negotiation, and real estate transactions, we were able to assist and quarterback the project from A-Z. Our partners in Lawrenceburg and Anderson County were quick to answer the call on this project, along with our utility partners. Lastly, this was another example of how private land ownership can play an important role in winning projects. The sellers were overly accommodating, and community minded during this transaction. This approach, along with all the above, was critical in winning the project.”

“Our roots in Kentucky run deep. This new Lawrenceburg facility reinforces our commitment to the longstanding partnerships we’ve shared,” said Scott McAllister, SPI’s director of new business development and material systems. “The Commonwealth of Kentucky, Anderson County and City of Lawrenceburg have been exceptional in their support for this new project, and we are thankful for this opportunity to conduct business in Lawrenceburg.”

SPI is a family-owned, tier-one automotive supplier and woman-owned business based in Portage, Michigan. The company has been in business for more than 50 years, beginning as a small operation with four machines in founder Jim Haas’ garage. In the decades since, SPI has grown into a global automotive supplier with over 3,000 employees and 15 locations worldwide that designs and manufactures decorated and assembled automotive interior components.

Currently, more than 525 automotive-related facilities operate in Kentucky, employing over 100,000 residents.

“It is always great to see companies grow in our state, and it is even better when that growth reaches into new communities,” Beshear said. “SPI has had a strong presence in the commonwealth for more than three decades, and this new Lawrenceburg operation will position the company for even bigger things in the future. Thank you to SPI’s leadership for your continued commitment to Kentucky and our residents.”

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $2.8 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $37.5 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 218 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $23.50 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, SPI can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced cost customized training and job-training incentives.

For more information on Summit Polymers, visit SummitPolymers.com.