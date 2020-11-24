A Daviess County private school has lent its support to a lawsuit against Gov. Andy Beshear’s order closing all private as well as public schools to in-person learning.
Heritage Christian School filed a “friend of the court” brief Sunday in the suit, which was filed last week by Danville Christian Academy. Heritage Christian and eight other religious schools across the state filed the brief, arguing that the closing of the religious schools infringes on their rights and is unnecessary to stem the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The lawsuit was filed Friday. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron is also a party to the lawsuit on the side of the Danville school.
Beshear’s order, which was released Wednesday, states that all schools in the state to go to virtual learning due to rising cases of COVID-19. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court, Eastern District, in Frankfort.
The brief alleges private schools have complied with all requirements to protect students from exposure to the coronavirus, sometimes at the cost of thousands of dollars.
Officials with Heritage Christian could not be reached Monday for comment.
“The Religious Schools have followed the Governor’s and the Kentucky Department of Education’s Healthy at School guidelines,” the brief says. “Local health departments have been consulted, made inspections, and been in continuous contact.
“The Religious Schools have implemented measures that required a substantial fiscal investment, which the schools gladly took to ensure the safety of all members of their community. The Religious Schools, their administrators, faculty, staff, parents, and students have done everything asked of them to remain open for in-person instruction,” the brief says.
The brief disputes that closing schools is necessary to control the spread of the coronavirus, saying, “No evidence whatsoever has linked any current increase in COVID cases to numbers in schools.” It quotes CDC Director Robert Redfield, who said Thursday: “There is extensive data [that] confirms ... K-12 schools can operate with face-to-face learning and they can do it safely and they can do it responsibly.”
Beshear’s order is inconsistent because it allows daycare centers to remain open while schools go to virtual learning. That creates a scenario where a school with a daycare center could still offer daycare but not in-person instruction, the brief says. Beshear’s order also allows some indoor activities to continue if health guidelines and social distancing are followed, such as sporting events and movie theaters.
“While the Religious Schools do not doubt the ability of the University of Kentucky to safely have fans in Rupp Arena or for cinemas to have 25 total for a movie, the reality is there is no evidence as to the safety of these activities,” the brief says.
Virtual learning is not as effective as in-person learning, the brief argues, and Beshear’s order is an infringement on the school’s ability to provide a religious education.
“Closing these private, religious schools infringes on the right of (the schools) to provide religious instruction to its students, the right of parents to pursue religious education for their children, and the right of students to receive religious instruction,” the brief says.
“(The schools) believe they cannot effectively provide a Christian education to their students if the students are not able to meet in-person,” the brief says.
