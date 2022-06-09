Owensboro is getting another financial institution.
Newburgh-based Heritage Federal Credit Union said Wednesday that it will celebrate the grand opening of its Owensboro branch, 1819 Frederica St., at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 14.
Breakfast sandwiches and coffee will be available at 7:30 a.m.
Other refreshments will be available from noon to 1 p.m.
A news release says that Heritage received permission in 2021 from the National Credit Union Administration to expand its membership from five counties to 27 counties in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
In February, 1819 Frederica LLC, one of Matt Hayden’s companies, bought the former Limestone Bank location across from Owensboro High School for $475,000.
Now, Heritage is moving into the location.
The credit union said this is its second location in Kentucky.
It has a branch in Henderson.
Ben Wolter is branch manager in Owensboro, Brad Osborne is senior regional commercial banker, and Katie Daniels is the mortgage loan officer.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Heritage says it has more than $940 million in assets and serves more than 65,000 members.
It was founded in 1965 as Warrick Employees Federal Credit Union for the employees at ALCOA Warrick Operations in Newburgh.
Today, it is open to anyone.
Last year, Heritage bought the three branches of Elberfeld State Bank in Elberfeld, Evansville and Hausbtadt, Indiana, for an undisclosed amount.
The bank, founded in 1905, had deposits of $71.3 million.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
