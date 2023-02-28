Newburgh-based Heritage Federal Credit Union will open its second location in Owensboro at Tamarack Road and Frederica Street on the old Texas Gas property this fall, the company said Monday.
The property is being developed by Matt Hayden’s companies as The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica.
“Our mission is to improve lives and simplify banking,” Tony Aylsworth, CEO of Heritage Federal Credit Union, said in making the announcement. “We have faith this new location will do just that.”
He said the new branch will offer state-of-the-art technology, a modern look and “a comfortable environment for our members to conduct their financial business.”
Building permits show the estimated cost of the project is $1.74 million.
At 4,438 square feet, it will be roughly twice the size of the credit union’s current 2,316-square-foot Owensboro branch at 1819 Frederica St., which opened in June.
The announcement said the new branch will feature virtual teller stations “that offer members the ability to conduct a variety of banking transactions with the help of a live teller via video chat.”
The credit union was founded in 1965 as Warrick Employees Federal Credit Union, which originally served ALCOA Warrick Operations employees.
It became a community-chartered credit union in 1983 and rebranded as Heritage Federal Credit Union in 2003.
Today, it has nearly $1 billion in assets and more than 65,000 members.
It has branches in Gibson, Posey, Warrick and Vanderburgh counties in Indiana in addition to locations in Henderson and Daviess counties in Kentucky.
In 2021, the National Credit Union Administration allowed Heritage Federal to expand into 22 new counties in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.
