Newburgh-based Heritage Federal Credit Union will open its second location in Owensboro at Tamarack Road and Frederica Street on the old Texas Gas property this fall, the company said Monday.

The property is being developed by Matt Hayden’s companies as The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

