David McDaniel urged his 43 fellow classmates in the Heritage Park High School Class of 2021 to “push through the rough times” and wake up every day chasing their dreams.
“Believe in yourself and you can reach your dream,” he said.
Those weren’t just motivational quotes for McDaniel.
He had lived those words.
“I loved being at Heritage,” he said earlier. “I came from Daviess County High. I was in trouble a lot there. My dad had passed away and I was having suicidal thoughts. But Heritage is a smaller, tighter-knit school that’s like being in a family. It made me a better person.”
This year, while he was finishing high school, McDaniel also attended the automotive program at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
“I’m a car guy,” he said. “And I got my dream job at Don Moore Toyota, as a mechanic doing oil changes and things.”
Michelle Ruckdeschel, the school’s principal, said, “David has been a role model for others at our school the last two years.”
She said, “He has faced many challenges over the years and has overcome many hurdles. He is a great example of someone with grit and perseverance and exemplifies our school motto of RISE — Responsibility, Integrity, Service and Excellence.”
This year’s graduates had their studies interrupted by COVID-19 in both their junior and senior years.
“Online classes weren’t bad,” McDaniel said. “We talked about it when we got back in school and everybody said the biggest problem was falling asleep during Zoom meetings.”
Ruckdeschel told the school’s sixth graduating class at the Owensboro Convention Center that the school could have “just gone into survival mode (when COVID hit). But we didn’t.”
She said the school thrived and she urged the graduates “to thrive in whatever you do.”
AliJane Roberson, one of the speakers, told her fellow graduates, “It’s been quite a journey. Quite a few times, I wanted to give up. We lost a few along the way. But we made it. And we’ve grown so much.”
The school, established in 2015, was designed to help at-risk students achieve their dreams.
Before 2014, the school, then called Beacon Central, was in the former Masonville Elementary School.
But the Daviess County Board of Education bought the former Daymar College property that year and turned it into Heritage Park High School in 2015.
The county school district created its first alternative school in 1995 in a Burlew Boulevard building that formerly housed what was then the Owensboro Board of Realtors.
Classes moved to Masonville two years later.
