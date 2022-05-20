Thursday afternoon, the Heritage Park High School class of 2022 assembled as a group for the last time, as the school celebrated its seventh commencement ceremony at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The symbol of the school, emblazoned on the white stoles over the graduates’ green gowns, is the phoenix, the mythological bird that rises from its own ashes to a new life.

Graduate Tamia Roberson said Heritage Park helped her rise by giving her an environment where she could learn and feel supported.

“I wasn’t worried about school, and wasn’t worried about the right things” when Roberson started school, she said.

At Heritage Park, Roberson had classes with as few as five students at time, which allowed teachers to work individually with each student, Roberson said.

“They have more time and energy to put on certain kids,” Roberson said.

Roberson had mentors among the faculty who motivated her, she said.

“They helped me by helping with my schoolwork, and by helping me feel good about myself,” Roberson said.

The ceremony filled one of the convention center’s large third-floor ballrooms with parents, grandparents and friends of the graduates.

Johanna Poyner, in her address to her fellow classmates, said she faced academic challenges when she started school, but that because of Heritage Park, she was able to graduate early with her diploma.

“I’m going to miss the teachers I built great bonds with,” Poyner said.

In her address Skylar Broesch said trauma she had experienced as a child left her emotionally unprepared when she moved to Daviess County as a freshman.

“I felt incomplete, with no confidence and ambition,” Broesch said. “When I moved to Heritage Park, it all began to turn around.”

Broesch, who graduated with a scholarship, said the teachers at Heritage Park motivated her to succeed and become a good student. Broesch urged the students, and the audience, to know they can also rise above struggles.

“Just know that trauma can be healed,” Broesch said. “It doesn’t define who you are or what you’re capable of.”

Before the ceremony, graduate Houston Coons said he transferred to Heritage Park as a senior, after dealing with health issues and anxiety. The school gave Coons the ability to finish his classes and graduate, he said.

“It gave me an opportunity to get back my credits, and rebuild my confidence,” Coons said.

Coons, who will be attending Owensboro Community College to study criminal justice, said, “it felt like I was more connected with the teachers” at Heritage Park.

Heritage Park Principal Michelle Ruckdeschel said before the ceremony the graduates have pride in their accomplishments.

“We see such a change in them from when they enrolled with us to when they walk way” at commencement, Ruckdeschel said. “It’s great to see the growth they make.”

Later, in her remarks to the graduates, Ruckdeschel said, “I don’t want you to think about today as the end, but as the beginning,” and that having earned their diplomas, it was time for the graduates to decide what they want to achieve next.

“Now, you need to create a new goal, a goal no one has created for you,” Ruckdeschel said. You get to pick the goal, and you get to do great things.”

