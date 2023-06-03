Seniors at Heritage Park High School collaborated with IKI Woodturners to decorate wig stands as part of a class project.
“My mom is a member of the IKI Woodturners,” Heritage Park art teacher Kristina Carpenter said. “My mom said the group was excited to try to make wig stands and do these beautiful pieces for such a great cause.”
Carpenter said the wig stands were meant to be decorated uniquely to the person who would be receiving them.
“My mom thought that I might have some student artists who were perfect for the part, and she contacted me,” Carpenter said. “As soon as I heard about the project, back in the fall, I knew immediately that it would be something that my students would be passionate about.”
For the project, Carpenter said she originally planned on having just a select few students decorating the stands.
“It soon took over the whole senior class of mine,” she said. “It’s just another thing that is wonderful about the students at Heritage Park, they have such big hearts and truly want to do good.”
Carpenter told students about the IKI Woodturners, its goal and how she needed students who were passionate about making an impact with the projects.
“We originally started with a little over 30 wig stands, and that number might sound like a lot, but I had plenty of helpers,” she said.
The seniors that graduated in May were able to see the joy and impact they made when IKI member Roger Domina came to the school to pick up the stands.
“In my final exam for my senior class, I asked students what their favorite project was this year and why,” Carpenter said. “I was touched to see that one of the students had written about their wig stand, how it reminded them of their little sister and that it brought them great joy.”
Domina said there are numerous woodturning clubs around the country that create wig stands for their communities.
“The one that really caught my eye last winter was in central Illinois,” Domina said. “They actually just finished their 5,000 wooden wig stand over five years.”
IKI kicked off its wig stand project in February, and when it met again in March, there were 59 wigs to create stands for.
“We’re continuing to turn the wig stands and work with Chemo Buddies to give them to cancer patients that are losing their hair,” Domina said.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.