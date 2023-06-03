HPHS WIG PROJECT

Roger Domina of IKI Woodturners, left, talks on May 18 with some of the students — Jacob Dunn, Jaylynn Paragon, Abigail Dean, Noah Lindsay and Manny Fogle — who created wig stands for cancer patients in art teacher Kristina Carpenter’s class and art club at Heritage Park High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Seniors at Heritage Park High School collaborated with IKI Woodturners to decorate wig stands as part of a class project.

“My mom is a member of the IKI Woodturners,” Heritage Park art teacher Kristina Carpenter said. “My mom said the group was excited to try to make wig stands and do these beautiful pieces for such a great cause.”

