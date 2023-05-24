Lexie Mayes was feeling a mix of emotions Tuesday as she and 53 of her fellow Heritage Park High School seniors entered the Owensboro Convention Center for their graduation ceremony.
“A few years ago I was in a really bad part of my life and nobody thought I would live to see the age of 16,” Mayes said. “Here I am about to walk across the stage, so it’s pretty exciting.”
Mayes said she never thought she would make it to graduating high school, but found the strength through a family member.
“I couldn’t do it without my grandma,” she said. “She raised me from three months old until I was sent to rehab. Her alone has been pretty good motivation to keep doing what I’m doing.”
After Mayes was admitted to rehab, she said she was angry, but eventually found herself to be grateful.
“Now I’m attending Owensboro Community & Technical College in the fall to become a drug counselor,” she said. “Personal experience led me there. If I could take something I lived through and overcame and help someone in the same situation, that’s what I want to be doing.”
To anyone struggling with academics and personal struggles, Mayse has a bit of advice.
“All I can say is if you want out, there are plenty of resources,” she said. “You can’t do it for anyone but yourself. You can want to do it for somebody else, but unless you truly want it, you won’t be able to do it to your fullest potential.”
Mayes said she will be the first person on her mother’s side to attend college and is looking forward to new experiences at OCTC.
Jessie Bridge was feeling excited for the commencement ceremony Tuesday.
“I’m really proud of myself for being here and achieving this,” she said. “High school has been rocky, but it’s been a good experience overall, especially considering I’ve attended Heritage since my sophomore year.”
Bridge said Heritage Park is the “best school” she has ever attended.
“Graduating means I’ll be able to further my career and build something for myself,” she said. “I want to go to OCTC, but I’m not sure what I want to major in yet.”
With the excited emotions, Bridge said she was still feeling some sadness.
“I’m mostly sad about leaving my school,” she said. “All of my teachers and the staff were like family to me, so it’s heartbreaking a little bit.”
High school was a challenge for Angel Zamora, but he said he is proud of his accomplishments.
“I knew I was going to graduate, but I had struggles,” he said. “I faced them head on and didn’t let them become a problem.”
Because of family struggles, Zamora said he knew he needed to do something.
“Not many people in my family graduated high school,” he said. “Now I’m hoping to go off to college.”
Zamora said he turned to guidance counselors, teachers and his parents for the strength to make it to graduation.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
