HPHS COMMUNITY PIC

Heritage Park High School guidance counselor Tanya Lancaster, middle, and seniors Taylor Payne, left, and Rebecca Blair brush off saddle pads on Friday at Dream Riders in Philpot. The volunteer activity was part of the school’s Community Day.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Heritage Park High School students participated in a school-wide community day on Friday with different grade levels going out to volunteer at local organizations.

The school’s morning senior class visited Dream Riders in Philpot to help around the facility, from cleaning saddle pads to replacing name tags on the stalls.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.