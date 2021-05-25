HES principal 'raises the roof' for students

During the last nine weeks of school, Highland Elementary School students read 4,014 books, which equaled about 25,565,600 words, and to celebrate this achievement, Principal Leslie Peveler danced on the roof of the school Monday.
Students cheered as Peveler did the YMCA and the Chicken Dance, which were part of the promise she made to students if they all met their Accelerated Reader goals. Students did that, and then some.
In fact, every single student met their goal.
Accelerated Reader is a computer-based program that encourages kids to read books about topics of interest, based on their reading levels. Students complete books at their own pace, and the program is intended to monitor independent reading practices. After students finish the books, they answer comprehensive questions to earn points, according to renaissance.com, the K-12 educational software company.
Fifth-grader Sasha Foster earned the most points throughout the school year with 580.
For every student to meet their reading goal “is huge,” said Gina Dailey, HES media specialist.
Goals varied depending on the reading level of the child. The reading challenge was geared toward second through fifth grade, Dailey said, but first-graders also participated.
“Not only did they rise to the challenge, they exceeded it,” she said. “They kept on reading. We are talking reluctant readers (who) just caught on and kept going. I feel like that we have had great gains, considering the struggle this school year has been.”
This has been a somewhat difficult year, so school officials wanted to send students into summer on a positive note, said Dailey.
“We wanted to end the year strong and the students are definitely doing that, with a feeling of accomplishment and a smile,” she said.
Peveler said students “raised the roof” on their reading goals the final nine weeks of school, which is why she wanted to reward them with the rooftop dance party.
“They planned, encouraged one another, and really worked hard to meet the challenge of 100% of students meeting their goal,” Peveler said.
