The Highland Elementary School staff and students will spread “Chalk Cheer” with each other and the city of Owensboro this weekend as they decorate their home driveways and the school sidewalks with encouraging messages.
HES staff met at the school Friday afternoon to draw cheerful art and encouraging messages to students across the sidewalks and parking lot in chalk. The school asked students to go out in their own driveways or neighborhoods to do the same up until Saturday, March 21 at noon.
The school has planned for Unique Perspective Drone Service to fly a drone over the HES neighborhoods and school at 1 p.m. Saturday. Students and parents are encouraged to stand outside when the drone passes over to hold up signs and wave.
“The PTO were trying to think of some way to show support to the teachers we knew were missing the kids … and give something for the kids to have a little fun with because there was a lot of change that rolled out very quickly and no matter how much we try to limit how much the kids see, they can still pick up on our anxiety,” said PTO president Monica Watkins, who helped to organize the “Chalk Charm” event.
Watkins said she and other PTO members thought it would be a fun way that students and staff could interact with each other in a cheerful and encouraging way while also maintaining social distancing measures. While staff gathered at the school on Friday, they were reminded throughout the afternoon not to touch each other and to maintain some space, Watkins said.
Once the drone video is edited, the school will post it to its Facebook page and will also share it with Gov. Andy Beshear with hashtags, #TeamKentucky, #TogetherKY and #HighlandHornets.
“I know he was asking, as well, to figure out ways, as a community, that you all can still come together and, if anything, it shows what Owensboro is. Highland is a very tight-knit family and it just shows, once we put the word out, how quickly it spreads,” Watkins said.
