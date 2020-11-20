Victoria Hess says she’s been baking from scratch since she was 3 years old.
A third-generation baker, she said she’s baked for friends and family and they’ve all raved about her baking.
Hess is a certified nursing assistant. But she had dreams of being a professional baker.
So, Hess decided to start her own business — Sweet Temptations by Victoria — a couple of months ago.
And despite the pandemic, business has been good, she said.
“I’m home-based now,” Hess said. “But I hope to have a small store sometime next year.”
She said, “I don’t use box mixes. I make everything from scratch.”
Her Hot Cocoa Bombs — cocoa and marshmallow flavors covered with chocolate — are her most popular product.
You put them in a cup and pour hot milk over them, Hess said.
She does custom cakes, cake sickles and other baked goods.
“I do custom orders too,” Hess said.
She said she’s taken art courses for 15 years and uses what she learned there in her designs.
“I was worried above COVID when I opened,” Hess said. “But I offer delivery and take out. So it’s going pretty good.”
Delivery is free inside the city, but there’s a charge for outside the city.
On Nov. 27, she’ll be at Come-Hither, 118 E. 18th St., selling her products.
And on Nov. 28, Hess will be at Crave Nutrition, 5035 Frederica St.
People can check out her products on her website — SweetTemptationsByVictoria.com.
They can also place orders there.
Hess said she offers weekly sales on the site.
Her hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.