After 26 years, Hibbett Sports is leaving Towne Square Mall this summer.
But the store isn’t moving very far.
The company plans to open its new location in the former Tuesday Morning space in Towne Square North in July.
Barry Kelley, the store’s assistant manager, said the new 8,287-square-foot location is about two-thirds the size of the current store.
But he said the location will be better.
“We’ll have windows there,” Kelley said. “I haven’t seen the sun at work in nine years.”
He said the store will be adding more fashions and more Jordan brand shoes when it moves.
Kelley said the mall store opened in late 1995.
In 2007, Hibbett Sports added a second Owensboro store with a 4,728-square-foot location at 3500 Villa Point — in the shopping center anchored by Kohl’s.
That store closed in 2019.
The Tuesday Morning location has been empty since 2018, when the store moved to Gateway Commons.
The local retail landscape has seen a lot of changes in recent years.
Malco Theatres left Frederica Street for Gateway Commons
JCPenney, Macy’s and Kmart all left town.
Hobby Lobby moved from Towne Square North to Gateway Commons.
Big Lots moved from Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center to the former Hobby Lobby location.
Kirkland’s, Shoe Show and Burkes Outlet were among the stores leaving the mall for Gateway Commons.
Shoe Stop left Towne Square North after 20 years and moved into part of the former Kmart location in Wesleyan Park Plaza.
Several other stores have also moved.
Hibbett Sports was founded in 1945 by Rufus Hibbett as Dixie Supply Co.
When the mall store opened in 1995, Hibbett Sporting Goods, as it was then known, had only 75 stores in the country.
Today, it has more than 1,000, according to the company’s website.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
