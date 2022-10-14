Tim Hicks II is seeking the District 2 seat for the Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education.
“I have four children, so I have been watching what all goes on as far as education, with everything that went on with (nontraditional instruction) and the lack of transparency of what is being taught,” he said.
Hicks said that since launching his campaign, watching what is going on around the country has solidified his reasonings for running.
“Other states have questionable hiring and teaching of different subjects,” he said.
Budgeting and what he describes as frivolous spending are two things Hicks said he wants to focus on.
“I want to make sure the budget stays in tact and that we aren’t spending frivolously,” he said. “An increase in property taxes means a higher budget.”
Social and emotional learning and critical race theory are two areas of education that Hicks said he wants to keep out of schools.
“I will be as transparent as possible and try to communicate as much as possible,” he said. “I believe I have ‘skin in the game’ as a parent, and I just want to make sure all of the students get a good education and that the district is using money properly.”
