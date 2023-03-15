Things continue to progress at the house of newborns. The babies are already on a schedule. Or, perhaps it is more accurate to say, they are on a schedule right now, with both of them feeding at the same time, both of them sleeping all the time unless they are hungry, just easy calm little bundles who have yet to open their eyes, kind of like kittens.
Cy is settling down, too. No longer the professional hit man, he is back to his old self, running to the door to see who is coming to visit, big smiles for everyone, in party mode almost all day, cheerful and funny. He thinks all the people coming in and out are there to see him.
And he makes the most of it.
While the babies sleep, all bundled up, looking for all the world like Russian nesting dolls, he is free to run and hide then surprise you as he tears around the corner and jumps in your arms. He particularly likes to throw a blanket over his head and stumble around until he gets scooped up, blanket and all. He thinks this is the best.
He has even had time to work on some new hobbies, like climbing. And not baby-fied climbing, like wallowing around to get up on the conch. This is Bear Grylls stuff of a whole new order. He comes by it honest. My sister tells the story of her tending to her youngest when he was a newborn.
From the other room her oldest daughter called to her, sweetly and unconcerned, “Reading is on top of the refrigerator.” Girls are such tattle-tales. But, her 3-year old was on the refrigerator, perched up there with the cereal boxes and bags of chips, happy as a gibbon, his face sprinkled with Cheet-o dust.
But, really, so far so good, and that let me off the hook for day nurse duty, not that I had actually done any day nurse duty. The timing couldn’t be better because Marie has been staying here for a few days, and that makes me very happy.
I first met her in the Czech Republic when she was about 6 years old. She is the granddaughter of my friends, Kveta and Honza, and we met one afternoon in her back yard. It was spring, I think, and we sat in the back garden grilling sausages and chatting. Marie joined my colleagues, in a way, by climbing the tree that hung over the garden wall, sitting in the crook of the branches, not missing a thing.
She is now spending a semester in the U.S. to study physics at Coe College, in snowy Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She had a few free days this week as it is her spring break, so we are exploring a bit of Kentucky before she goes back. Yesterday it was Mammoth Cave, where she suffered at bit as she traversed Fat Man’s Misery. Not because she is chubby, but because she is so tall.
We plan a trip to meet friends at Bernheim Forest. There we will take a leisurely hike and see the Forest Giants, which are creatures built of wood, all sorts of wood, like cast-off pallets and I don’t know what all, and they will stay until nature reclaims them.
We are doing these things because when I asked Marie what she might want to see in Kentucky, she said, “Nature!” It is hard for us to understand how important nature is to the Czechs. I have written before my experience of their lifestyle, that they live equally inside and outside. Going for an hour walk is as much a part of their day as watching an hour-long episode of our favorite shows is for us. They prefer walking to driving when they can. They are in their gardens, in the parks, on the soccer field or tennis court as regularly as possible. They gather up the children and walk — we would say hike — into the mountains, around large lakes. They ski. They grow plum trees for slivovice, they tend their chickens and rabbits if they live where they might keep them.
On her last day in Kentucky, Marie will let me drag her around some stone yards where I will look for counter tops, but I think we can call this nature, too. It has been an amazement to spend time with this bright, delightful young woman. Even when she was sitting in that tree, I had an inkling one day we would be friends.
