Things continue to progress at the house of newborns. The babies are already on a schedule. Or, perhaps it is more accurate to say, they are on a schedule right now, with both of them feeding at the same time, both of them sleeping all the time unless they are hungry, just easy calm little bundles who have yet to open their eyes, kind of like kittens.

Cy is settling down, too. No longer the professional hit man, he is back to his old self, running to the door to see who is coming to visit, big smiles for everyone, in party mode almost all day, cheerful and funny. He thinks all the people coming in and out are there to see him.

