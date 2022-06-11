Before I say anything else, I want to say loud and clear that I am thankful, I am fortunate, I am blessed to be able to fill my truck up with gas anytime I want.
That has not always been the case, but gone are the days when I went inside the gas-n-go joint to prepay for $5 or $10 worth of gas, or hawked intently over the price meter as it rolled by, making sure the number on the display did not exceed the dollars in my wallet or bank … which were always pretty small numbers. I drove for years — years! — without ever filling up my gas tank; I just bought what I could afford, just enough to get me from home to work and back again.
And that, of course, was after I “graduated” from riding the city buses all over town. I didn’t get my driver’s license until I was 26 years old. Why should I? I didn’t have a car or any hope of ever buying one.
So maybe that puts into perspective how sincerely and truly I feel thankful, fortunate and blessed at this stage of my life.
Anyway -
I drive a small truck, with a gas tank capacity of about 13 gallons. Maybe 14. Maybe 15. I’m not sure. The gas hand doesn’t work once it gets below a quarter of a tank. But that doesn’t bother me; I just reset my trip odometer every time I fill up, and then make sure I fill up again before it hits 200 miles.
I get paid twice a month, and that’s when I fill up, even though I have only rarely driven 200 miles by then unless I made a special trip somewhere, like to Bowling Green or Evansville or Nashville. Otherwise, though, filling up on payday works out just fine.
Here I will mention that I have no idea how many miles per gallon my truck gets. I know there is a mathematical formula by which I could figure that out, but that would require me to keep up with a lot of numbers and that just ain’t gonna happen.
Anyway: I filled up the other day and paid $4.69 per gallon for 8.26 gallons for a total of $38.83. I kept the receipt just so I could report this accurately. (At the same station, it cost a friend $123.21 to fill up his vehicle. Yowzers.)
I did not search the “Gas Buddy” app or otherwise investigate who had the cheapest gas in town; I just rolled into the first gas station I saw. For what it’s worth, I drove literally half a block away from this gas station and passed another one selling gas for $4.77, so there’s that. Moral of the story: It pays to shop around, but it doesn’t pay to drive around, so try to find the sweet spot in between.
Maybe it’s just because of my background, but I notice when I pull up to a gas pump and the previous customer bought only $10 or $15 worth of gas. It’s not likely that that’s all the gas he needed; that’s just all he could afford.
And these days, it’s a wonder anyone can afford anything. Income is low and outgo is high.
How anyone can buy a house these days is a mystery to me. I bought my house four years ago and — according to an online market site — it is now supposedly worth $40,200 more than I paid for it, which is ridiculous.
But renting is even worse. Most places want a deposit and two months’ rent in advance. Who has that kind of money just sitting around? Let’s say rent is $700 (which would be a bargain) and then let’s say you make minimum wage: $7.25 an hour. You’d have to work more than 96 hours just to make $700 for rent … and that’s if there were no taxes deducted from your paycheck at all. Don’t forget you have to pay utilities, insurance and other expenses, and good luck if you have children. And you’d better just hope you never get sick or injured or need any kind of health care whatsoever.
And oh yeah: Most people have a little habit called “eating.” Groceries are just absolutely out of sight so have fun with that.
I don’t have a cute little wrap-up paragraph for this column. No brilliant insights, no words of wisdom and, sadly, no beacon of hope.
Just gratitude that I am where I am and not where I used to be … and mindfulness on behalf of those who are still on the way.
