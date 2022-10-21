The state Supreme Court has upheld the Judicial Conduct Commission’s decision to remove Julia Hawes Gordon as Daviess Family Court judge.

In an unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court found the JCC had not erred when commissioners decided Gordon be removed as judge for violating judicial canons by using her position to attempt to influence the outcome of criminal cases involving her adult son, Dalton Gordon.

