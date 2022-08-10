Tuesday was a red-letter day for Kenergy and its partner, Conexon, with the two organizations starting work on a major project to provide high-speed internet to some 49,000 consumers across 14 counties, including Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio.

The project entails Conexon, an internet provider that specializes in rural areas, using Kenergy’s infrastructure to offer broadband to every home to which Kenergy provides power. Kenergy CEO Jeff Hohn and Conexon partner Jonathan Chambers said at a Tuesday press conference that make-ready engineering was set to begin, with crew members evaluating Kenergy’s power poles to make sure they’re capable of handling the extra steel strand of fiber.

