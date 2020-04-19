Area college and university officials are in the process of looking at plans for reimbursing or prorating certain services students missed out on due to campus disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as residence hall fees and meal plans for which students had already paid.
Local colleges and universities are slated to receive federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Through the Act, which was approved last month by Congress, Brescia University will receive $504,094; $843,204 will go to Kentucky Wesleyan College; and Owensboro Community & Technical College will receive $1,789,723.
Of that funding, at least half must go directly to students for aid, and the schools are currently working on plans for rolling out the funds as quickly as possible, according to officials.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act, was signed into law late last month. The bill contains funds to keep small businesses paying salaries and meeting other expenses, and will deliver checks to qualifying individuals and some dependent children. It also provides supplemental unemployment dollars to people who have lost jobs during the outbreak.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia University’s president, said because the school never officially closed, there are still about 58 students on campus who are being fed meal plans daily through a “drive-thru” service. He said many students did choose to leave campus when the threat of the pandemic increased.
“... We are still fully-functioning,” he said. “We still have all of our employees working in some capacity if they can from home, and we still have essential workers on campus.”
He said even though some students chose to leave campus earlier of their own volition, he and other BU officials want to do something for them “but we just haven’t figured out what that is yet.”
“That’s part of the plan we are still trying to figure out,” he said. “It’s unfolding day-by-day as we are trying to figure out what to do.”
Kentucky Wesleyan is in a different boat, in that residence halls did close to students on April 6. However, there are still a dozen students occupying the spaces for numerous reasons.
KWC President Thomas Mitzel said in a letter to students on Wednesday that the school is “pursuing funding to help cover costs and expenses caused by the COVID-19 disruption,” with some of the CARES funds being distributed to schools as early as next week.
“It is our goal to ensure that the funds are used in the most efficient manner for our students and the institution while following the federal and state guidelines surrounding these programs,” Mitzel wrote. “We continue to seek information to make sure we can act in both a timely and safe manner.”
OCTC officials the school doesn’t incur fees for housing or meal plans because it is a commuter campus. Things students paid for to complete their educations, like labs and clinicals, will continue once restrictions have lifted, according to OCTC officials.
However, OCTC President Scott Williams said on Thursday that because so many students have been impacted by COVID-19 and are in need, the CARES funding will go a long way in benefiting them.
The funds give the school “the opportunity to really help students in an area that they so sorely need,” he said, adding that the school is in the early phases of determining how best to use the funding.
“We are working on putting plans together for how we will disperse these funds,” Williams said. “The first round of funds is student emergency aid, so it will go directly to students. This money will all go right to them to try to meet their emergency needs caused by the disruption of campus from the COVID-19.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
