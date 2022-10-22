Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Highland Elementary School packed bags of soy and rice for families in Africa on Friday in conjunction with Owensboro Christian Church and International Disaster Emergency Service (IDES), based out of Indiana.
“We believe that it is important that our students learn to serve others,” said Ellie Humphrey, Highland’s Family Resource and Youth Service Center coordinator. “Our students are partnering with an organization called IDES to pack meals for individuals affected by famine, drought and food insecurities in East Africa.”
Humphrey said the service project is part of the school’s “Leader in Me” program and is the first time Highland students have participated in meal packing.
According to the Leader in Me website, the purpose is to address leadership and life skills, positive and supportive school cultures, unfinished learning, resilience and trauma-informed practices, self-directed learning, PBIS [Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support] and more.
Humphrey said she hopes for this project to become an annual event for the students to partake in.
“It opens their eyes up to different things and cultures and how differently people live than in America,” she said. “I think the kids are having fun and enjoying it.”
Fifth-graders Scarlett Foster and Peyton Hutchinson said the meal packages are important because there are some people in the world who don’t have food to eat.
“They deserve to have something good to eat,” Foster said. Hutchinson agreed.
The two students said that this project has motivated them to want to help more people in the future.
“Getting to help people has been the best part,” Hutchinson said.
Foster said she liked how different grades participated in the meal packing instead of just a certain group within the school.
Jody England, GAP director at IDES, said his organization, along with Owensboro Christian Church, have been packing meals since Wednesday.
“By the end of Sunday, we will have packed 260,000 meals,” he said.
IDES has eight countries it sends meals to, including Honduras, Panama, Afghanistan, several African countries and Haiti.
England said IDES rarely works with schools in the school setting. Most of the schools will visit the organization’s location, but it will visit schools three to four times a year.
“We just want to instill a sense of service and show kids that, at any age, you can impact people around the world through the simple task of packing meals,” he said. “It builds teamwork, leadership skills and accountability.”
