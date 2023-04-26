The campus looked much the same, at least at first glance, the slanting of light as it does in late afternoon, and everything just a bit hazy and just a bit dappled and in spring, just a bit too green.

I have not been on the Hindman Settlement School campus for years now. Not since the pandemic and perhaps a couple of years before that. Sometimes I might drive over for a couple of nights during the Writers Workshop, but mostly I keep up with the goings in newsletters and Facebook posts or chats with friends who are through there often.

