Hiring has been a challenge for some Owensboro and Daviess County government departments this year, with fewer people in the market for summer jobs, and for some full-time jobs as well.
That’s been felt by both the city and county parks departments particularly this summer, as the departments have struggled to attract summer workers.
At a recent city parks board meeting, Parks Director Amanda Rogers said the department has had people not show up for interviews, while others have declined job offers.
County Parks Director Ross Leigh said he has had trouble attracting seasonal workers.
“It has been a very discouraging year for us as well,” Leigh said Monday.
Leigh said people called for interviews have been no-shows, or turned down the interview entirely.
“Others question why we called them in the first place, as if someone made an application for them,” Leigh said.
Katie Jones, who handles human resources for Daviess Fiscal Court, said hiring has been a challenge for more than just the county parks department.
Some positions draw a large number of applicants, while others attract only a few, Jones said.
“Applications are definitely down compared to years past,” Jones said. “When we had 20 people applying (previously), we have three or four, and getting people to show up is definitely a challenge.
“They don’t even remember what they are applying for,” Jones said.
But the number of applications does depend on the job being advertised.
Jones said a posting for an animal control officer drew more than 20 applications, while a truck driver’s position attracted only three.
Josh Bachmeier, human resources manager for the city of Owensboro, said the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role, when people who lost jobs due to the pandemic were able to receive enhanced federal unemployment payments.
For some workers, the payments created a “incentive to stay home,” Bachmeier said.
Leigh said, “The county has done, in my opinion, a very good job with the rate of pay” to make seasonal parks jobs competitive.
But Leigh said for a person who received enhanced unemployment benefits, “there’s very little incentive to work.”
The city parks department was affected by not being able to recruit as many workers last year, which meant there wasn’t a pool of seasonal employees from 2020 that could be called this year, Bachmeier said.
But other city departments have had similar issues with attracting job applicants, he said.
“There has been a decline in city government (hiring) for years, probably due to the pensions” and salaries, Bachmeier said.
Pensions have been changed by state government, which affects the hiring of full-time employees.
Jones said, “The (retirement) plan isn’t as desirable as it used to be, but it’s a good plan.”
The city can’t compete with the private sector in terms of salaries for seasonal workers. A student looking for a summer job can go to a fast food restaurant “and get $12 an hour,” while seasonal workers at city parks make just under $8, Bachmeier said.
“It’s nothing new” Bachmeier said, adding the tight job market is difficult for private businesses as well.
“It’s a struggle, but it’s not just the city,” Bachmeier said.
