Spring is several months from now, but city human resources director Josh Bachmeier is already thinking about whether enough workers will apply for job openings.
“In particular, I’m worried about parks,” Bachmeier said earlier this week.
The worry is that when he starts the hiring process in January or February to fill seasonal positions, they won’t be able to attract enough workers.
But it’s not just seasonal workers that are the concern. Bachmeier said there are hiring issues among several departments.
“This is our fourth or fifth bus driver recruitment we’ve held in as many months,” Bachmeier said Monday. “It’s not just bus drivers. It’s all classifications. In particular, I’m worried about parks.”
For seasonal parks workers at the city’s recreational facilities, the city raised pay from $7.47 an hour to $7.97 an hour in July, and also gave 50-cent-an-hour raises to other parks workers, such as lifeguards and day camp counselors. Bachmeier said competition is tough for seasonal parks workers, because they have other job opportunities.
“Burger King is $12 an hour,” said Bachmeier, who noted that the city has lost seasonal workers to higher-paying retail outlets, like Target.
The city has seen turnover in other departments, such as streets and sanitation, Bachmeier said. By the end of the year, the city will have turned over about 80 workers, Bachmeier said.
Not all the openings are unexpected. For example, people retire. But the tight labor market has made it attractive for workers with specific skills to leave city departments, Bachmeier said.
The street department trains some workers to be be commercial truck drivers.
“Once they are trained, they are a whole lot more marketable, and they to go work for Envision (Contractors) or some other contractor, and I can’t blame them,” Bachmeier said.
That also happens among seasonal parks workers, who gain an employment record through the city they can put on a job application elsewhere.
“For a lot of folks, it’s their first job,” Bachmeier said.
City Manager Nate Pagan said city officials are watching departments and would look to make salary adjustments for departments that have 10-12% turnover this year during the 2022-23 budget process.
Various issues lead to people leaving public employment, Pagan said. For full-time city workers, changes in the state’s pension system for public workers have affected retention, Pagan said.
“In the past, (for) city and public employees, the pension structure would have made staying in public employment a little more attractive,” Pagan said.
“Whatever it is, you have to be competitive in this market,” Bachmeier said. “I would have loved to have had this market when I graduated college ... You can get a job anywhere, which is pretty amazing.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
