On Friday, the Historical Society of Hopkins County had a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the 10 murals painted by Steve Lane.
Lane, who has painted murals at Madisonville City Park, Earlington, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library, and the Hopkins County Family YMCA said he finds doing the murals very rewarding.
“I like to do the historical stuff because I get involved with the community, and I meet a lot of people,” he said.
When he takes on a job, he asks for a lot of information on what is getting painted from whoever he is working for. Usually, he has old photographs that he scales to fit whatever background he is painting, whether a brick fence or a wall.
“I always try to get whoever I am working for to contribute as much as possible because I want to please them,” said Lane.
Danny Byrum, a member of the historical society, said the committee wanted to include history from the whole county, not just Madisonville.
“This is the Hopkins County Historical Society, so we have covered the county pretty well,” he said.
For the project at the historical society, Lane said he had a lot of pictures to reference when painting. He re-created portraits of General Samuel Hopkins, James Madison, and Professor C. L. Timberlake.
He also painted well-known businesses like Anton Airport, Coil Coal Company Mine, the Historic Depot and Hotel, the Historic Old Mill and Dam on the Tradewater River, and the original Dixie Pan Cafe.
He said his biggest challenge while painting was the texture of the wood boards covering the windows.
“It is hard to get a straight line on this stuff here and make it look right,” said Lane.
Lane also had to deal with the heat during the summer, saying he took a week off because of the heat index. His knees got worn out because he was painting the first-floor windows, which are close to the ground.
When painting, Lane made sure to use paints that keep the murals around for a long time. He said they should last at least 30 years, if not more.
He used a water-based enamel paint that has been tested in very high heat and temperatures below zero.
“It is a flexible paint, it doesn’t crack, the color longevity is great,” said Lane.
The murals can be viewed from the outside of the building, so anyone can walk around the Historical Society of Hopkins County building to see all 10.
