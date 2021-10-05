An attempted holdup of the night clerk of R. L. Weldon’s drug store — not for money, but for whisky — was staged by an intruder at 10:50 o’clock last night. A well-dressed man, who appeared to be in an inebriated condition, went into the store and walked back toward the prescription counter where Hedgeman Terrill, the night clerk, was engaged. Mr. Terrill met the man about the middle of the store and asked what he could do for him. The man said he wanted a pint of whisky. Mr. Terrill informed him that he could not sell him whisky, except on a physician’s prescription. The man told him he had no prescription but that he had better get the whisky and do it quick, displaying a revolver from which the clerk said he pulled out of his pocket.
• Oct. 4, 1921, shoppers were out early yesterday morning hunting merchandise advertised in Sunday’s Messenger. “Blue Monday,” following a busy Saturday in Owensboro, was not found yesterday at the stores. The buyers were out early, and the cool weather added to the zest in their shopping. Fred Weir, clothier on Main, said that he had 50 dozen Van Husen collars for men and sold 40 of them. L.D. Ray of McAtee, Lyddane & Ray said “Blue Monday” has ceased in Owensboro.
• Oct. 5, two more cases of diphtheria were reported to the health department. These were Edward Carrico, age 6, and Elizabeth Logan. Dr. Duvall and the nurses are continuing with the Shick test. Fifty-five children in the south Frederica Street school and sixteen in the Third Street school were given the test. Dr. Duvall is having some trouble enforcing the quarantine, as many people want to have it removed as soon as the patient is well.
• Oct. 6, on examining trial before a McLean County court held on Monday, Mack Lovell was cleared on a charge of selling a mortgaged automobile, as there was insufficient evidence against him to convict. The case against Oscar Zachary and other for having in their possession a moonshine still was held over for the action of the grand jury, and the men being able to give bond were released until the November term of the circuit court.
• Oct. 7, Jeff Hodges was arrested on West Fifth Street near the city stable, charged with drunkenness. Officer Paul Smith heard that the man was drunk in his buggy and went to investigate. He found him driving a black mule, and in the buggy were three half-gallon jars of “white mule.” Hodges was too drunk to give an account of himself or where he got the whisky. The police believe the whisky came from some still in the county and was brought by Hodges to peddle out but the salesman sampled too much.
• Oct. 8, when their Ford roadster plunged down the embankment and into the Green River at Hambleton’s ferry on the Henderson Road, Ford Venable and Kenneth Ashby had a narrow escape from drowning. The boys were en route to Evansville, and when they reached the Green River it was very dark. The drove down the bank thinking the ferry boat was at the bottom. When they discovered that the boat was not there they endeavored to stop the car, but the brakes failed, and it plunged into the river and quickly sank.
50 Years Ago
• Oct. 4, 1971, William A. Good, who was injured in an airplane crash Saturday, was listed in fair condition at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital. He is being treated for second-degree burns and a broken knee cap. His father, Stiles Goode, said his son was on his way to a job to plant wheat when the plane lost power. He quotes his son as saying that he turned without power to miss a house on the hill belonging to Mrs. Jesse Hatley in the Browns Valley Community.
• Oct. 5, the Daviess County Chapter of the American Red Cross helped 15,194 people here last year. From the 1971 appeal, the Daviess County Chapter received $28,000 to help these residents. The amount allocated from the 1972 appeal is the same and represents 91.5% of the year’s budget. One new program will be a youth program that will help with the feeding and care of patients in the rest home and hospitals.
• Oct. 6, the Army Corps of Engineers is not expected to decide soon whether to allow construction of coal loading facilities on the Rough River. The Center Coal Company, Madisonville, is seeking a permit to build a hopper, conveyor and chute to load coal from new strip mines onto river barges. The proposed facility would be located upstream from the meeting of the Rough and Green rivers here. Objections have been filed, and it might be necessary to hold a public hearing.
