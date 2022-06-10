Former City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright and the Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107, provided a history of two historic Black churches in the Owensboro and Daviess County community Thursday evening at the Daviess County Public Library.
Smith-Wright began by telling the story of Fourth Street Baptist Church, the oldest Black church in Daviess County.
“Fourth Street Baptist Church came from First Baptist Church, which was downtown, and the slaves outnumbered the members of that church, and then they finally gave them a church because they did not want the slaves to outnumber them,” she said.
The church traces its roots to Yelvington Baptist Church, which was established two years before Daviess County was carved out of the previously established Ohio County.
Smith-Wright said the church soon became known as Rock Springs Baptist Church and met about two miles southwest of the Yelvington community. It moved into Yelvington in 1850.
“The church began with 23 white members and two Black members,” she said. “In its first 20 years the church baptized into membership 103 blacks and 133 whites.”
Smith-Wright told of one of the first Black members of the church, a man named Oliver Potts, who was enslaved.
“As the number of black members grew, Oliver was recognized as their spiritual leader and sometimes referred to as ‘preacher’,” Smith Wright said. “Around 1830, a well-to-do land owner, Phillip Thompson, provided in the town of ‘Owensborough’ a small log cabin as a place of worship for Black congregations.”
During the 1850s, a brick structure was built, which was enlarged in 1881. The building was later destroyed by fire. A new building was built in 1873 and served the Fourth Street Baptist congregation until 1972, when it was demolished and the current Fourth Street Baptist Church was constructed.
Showing a black-and-white photograph of the 1873 church building, Smith-Wright, who attended the church as a child with her family, said it was an “architectural marvel.”
“I was privileged enough to be have been baptized in that church,” she said.
Smith-Wright said that while the old Fourth Street Baptist Church could seat 500 people and had a beautiful pipe organ, it was in such a state by the early 1970s that the congregation could not keep up with the necessary repairs.
“Every Sunday we would go to church, and while church was going on some plaster would fall,” she said. “We couldn’t afford to keep it in that condition, but it was beautiful.”
The current Fourth Street Baptist Church is at 821 W. Fourth St.
“Owensboro should be very proud that we have a church that is the oldest African American church in the county,” Smith-Wright said.
Randolph presented the history of the historic Pleasant Point Baptist Church in Utica, where she has served as pastor for the last 13 years.
Located at 3723 State Road 764 in Utica, the church was founded by six emancipated slaves in 1871. By 1874, it had been fully organized, with services taking place in a log cabin. A church building was erected in 1878 that is still in use.
“Although we are not the oldest Black Baptist church in the county, we are the oldest to worship in the same existing location,” she said.
Randolph said the noted inventor and agricultural scientist George Washington Carver spoke to farmers at the church in 1909, and the cemetery has the largest concentration of Black veterans from the Civil War to Desert Storm.
“Thanks to the Kentucky Room, I was able to locate an actual program that had George Washington Carver’s face on it, and where he was on the program in what was called Negro Chautauquas,” she said.
The events were designed to bring members of the Black community together so they could have a common vision and a common purpose to work towards for the community.
Randolph said that while some additions have been made to the church over the years, the building is structurally similar to what the church was when it opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.