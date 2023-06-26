The grounds at Yellow Creek Park looked a little different Sunday morning as attendees from the 20th annual ROMP Fest began to pack up their vehicles, campers and RVs, while volunteers and work crews started to clean up after the four-day bluegrass event.
Even though the sound of live music was not present during the process of taking down the festival’s main stage and the decorations scattered throughout the rest of the park, ROMP officials were still in good spirits.
“Looking comparatively just at numbers for all ROMPs, this by far broke records,” said Hannah Koller, marketing director for the festival and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. “We exceeded expectations on every front, so that’s exciting.”
“I would say, anecdotally, I don’t think things could have gone any better,” said Chris Joslin, executive director for the festival and the Hall of Fame. ... “In terms of the way the lineup worked, ticket buyers and sponsors responded to it, how the weather cooperated, all the other programming that cascades around the main stage — it just seemed like there was a unique spirit about the festival this year. I think a part of it was the weightiness of realizing: ‘Wow, we’ve been doing this for 20 years,’ coupled with maybe the first festival we’ve had … that hasn’t seemed impacted by COVID. I’m going to go ahead and call it a success.”
Joslin noted that, even after 20 years, ROMP is still drawing new customers.
“I can’t tell you how many new people that I met that this was their first time at ROMP from out-of-town, and not just (from) Central City — we’re talking Michigan, Arkansas, North Carolina and California,” Joslin said.
Ross Leigh, director for Daviess County Parks and Recreation, has been at every ROMP Fest, said this year’s event “was probably one of the best ROMPs I have ever witnessed.”
“I think that because the event has developed into what we see today, I’ve heard people just say it’s a very well-oiled machine every year,” Leigh said. “... To be able to work with so many other county departments from the transfer station in dealing with several hundreds yards of trash, to the road department that brings in extra rock after (the park received) two inches of rain on Monday morning ... to emergency management, who works so hard at putting together a coalition of community partners including Owensboro Health, and AMR, and the volunteer fire departments and search and rescue just to be able to be prepared … we would be remiss if we didn’t try to make sure that all the resources that the county has, besides the parks department, is at the table to be able to make this thing a reality.”
Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said the festival didn’t see “any major problems” from a law enforcement perspective.
“(It was) a very well-behaved crowd. They were all there for the right reasons,” he said. “... We did have a few minor criminal charges, but not very many.”
Charges included one person for disorderly conduct, one for driving under the influence and one for trafficking marijuana and a controlled substance, Youngman said.
“Honestly with the crowd (attendance), that’s really not that bad considering everybody was really well-behaved,” he said. “(The) traffic moved smoothly and everybody was safe.”
Koller said official numbers regarding attendance should be available Tuesday, but early indications hint it will be a record number.
More from this section
“When we order wristbands, we look at every year previously and see how many we need and how many we have left; and we had to open up our back-up bands this year,” she said.
The crowd Thursday, which featured main stage performers Rick Faris, Kitchen Dwellers, Rhonda Vincent, Greensky Bluegrass and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, seemed to be stronger compared to previous years.
“Thursday is usually one of our lighter days, and typically you’ll have about one-third of the field packed with people,” Koller said. “I would say we had about two-thirds of the field packed … and just looking at (the merchandise) — the fact that we were selling out of some merch — we were blown away.”
Off-site events hosted at the museum — including a concert by Rhonda Vincent, the “Hall of Fame Spotlight” with Kyle Cantrell and Ricky Skaggs, and Radio Bristol’s “Farm and Fun Time” featuring Bill and the Belles, Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band and The McCrary Sisters — were also a big draw.
“The Hall of Fame was packed door-to-door, standing room only,” Koller said. “A couple of events actually had to be moved to Woodward Theatre and we ended up live streaming (those).”
Koller and Joslin are already looking at areas that may need some tweaking for the 21st festival in 2024.
“We made some last-minute decisions (this year) on where to open up fields (for parking) and how to get people in,” Koller said. “I think that’s definitely something we’ll have to look at in the future and rearrange that.”
“We generally don’t have any areas that feel just broken year-over-year,” Joslin said. “We also do discover a few things and make a few small tweaks either operationally just to make logistics flow better or to create an experience that makes more sense for VIPs or even just general admission ticket buyers.
“We always discover a few things like that, and I think that’s not unusual to look at ways that you can improve; but thankfully, it doesn’t feel like anything needs radical change.”
Ideas are already flowing for next June.
“I’ve already picked out some potential colors for the owl (ROMP logo) next year,” Koller laughed. “... I’ve already been thinking about what our vibe is going to be.”
“We foreshadowed this weekend with a temporary exhibit that will come in 2024 at the Hall of Fame exploring the bluegrass side of Jerry Garcia (and) his folk and bluegrass music roots and his work as a banjo player,” Joslin said. “I think it’s only natural that a lot of the musical programming, including ROMP, will be impacted by that concept.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.