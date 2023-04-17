More than three years have gone by since the county took ownership of the Mattingly Target Shooting Range, 7740 Kentucky Highway 2830, in Maceo.
And although the shooting range, formerly known as the Daviess County Gun Club, struggled to stay open under private ownership, it has found success as part of the Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department.
So much so that the Kentucky Sporting Clays Association’s state championship tournament will be considering Daviess County for next year’s event. Daviess Fiscal Court has already entered into a memorandum of understanding for the state championship that would take place Aug. 16-18, 2024.
The state championship, which Daviess County last held in 2011, is expected to draw more than 200 competitive shooters from multiple states.
Parks Director Ross Leigh said the event has been rotating around the state, with Owenton hosting this year’s state championship.
“The most exciting thing about coming down here is that we have facilities in Owensboro for people to stay, and they’re close,” Leigh said. “Whereas, when you go to some of these other facilities, you have to drive 15 to 20 miles to be able to get to the closest hotel.”
The property housing the shooting range was operated by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources until the mid-1980s, when it was closed with the intention of developing a bird sanctuary. In 2003, the state donated the land to Daviess County with the caveat that it be used only as a recreational shooting facility.
That same year, Daviess Fiscal Court agreed to spend $100,000 to build skeet and trap ranges and help fund the renovation of an existing clubhouse.
That led retired Daviess County Fire Chief Joe Kennedy and business partner Steve Scott to invest their own money to continue renovations and reopen the facility that had been closed for years.
In 2013, the pair ended their agreement with the county, and Jesse Pollock, of Rockport, Indiana, took it over. Pollock announced his intention to retire in January 2017, and Matt and Bethany Schneider, of Lexington, managed the property until the end of 2018.
Former Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, an avid sporting clay shooter since 2003, saw potential in adding the range to the county’s public
park amenities.
“When we took it over, we knew (the state championship) was a possibility,” he said.
Mattingly also credited Zack Crisp, the gun range’s manager, for expanding the facility’s popularity.
“We hired the perfect person to run it for us,” Mattingly said. “Zack Crisp grew up in the shooting sports business. …He knows folks in the shooting game.”
The range officially opened under the county’s ownership on Oct. 5, 2019.
Mattingly said it’s the parks department amenity that “pays
for itself.”
“They do a very good job at selling ammo and rounds of sporting clays,” he said. “It’s made a profit every year the county has had it, and it’s just about paid off the initial invest in equipment, and hopefully in the next three years will pay off the rest of that investment.”
The county expects to find out this summer if it will host the Kentucky Sporting Clays Association’s state championship tournament next year.
“The county has seen it as an investment for those who like shooting,” Leigh said, “just like they do for those who enjoy playing baseball or softball.”
