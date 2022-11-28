Local businesses and shoppers rejoiced after Thanksgiving in preparation for holiday shopping in Owensboro throughout the weekend.
And despite some inclement weather, people were still out and about purchasing items for friends and loved ones.
“We’re trying to get ahead of it,” said Jean Boling of Boonville, Indiana, who was shopping with her daughter Andrea Boling at Willow and Pine Market. “We usually wait until the last minute, but we decided we’re not doing that this year.”
One of the main attractions to the Bolings was the store’s selection of Polish pottery.
“We have several pieces of it, (and) we came to get some as gifts,” Jean Boling said. “(The store) just has beautiful things. It’s very, very pretty.”
Anne Higgins, owner of Willow and Pine Market, said the holiday shopping has started well in the store’s third Christmas season.
“We were very busy Friday and Saturday,” she said. “I would say that everybody seemed really excited to be out and shopping. There was a lot of positive energy, (and) both days were fun days.
“(We’ve) had a lot of return customers over the weekend and last week, but we’ve also had a lot of brand new customers …. That’s always good.”
Shawna Thomas, assistant manager of Shoe Stop, said people started shopping a little earlier, but Black Friday saw the “kickoff to holiday shopping” in the store and it has been consistently busy, with customers coming “in spurts” on Sunday.
“It’s been pretty steady,” she said. “Sales have been pretty good. …This is probably our peak season right now — from Black Friday until after Christmas, and then things will kind of die down in January and pick back up for spring.”
More from this section
Thomas said two of the more popular sellers this season have been men’s hunting boots and ladies dress boots.
“I think since COVID, more people are starting to get out, so ladies are starting to dress up again,” she said. “...As far as ladies boots and shoes, we probably have our best inventory that we’ve had in a long time.”
Inside the store, Marilyn Rhodes was looking to get ahead of crossing off items on her shopping list, and her husband, Jessie Rhodes, who was looking for a new pair of work shoes.
“We do try to start early normally, but that doesn’t mean we’re still not shopping a few days before Christmas,” Marilyn Rhodes laughed.
But Marilyn Rhodes said she will stay busy throughout the next month beyond finding the perfect gifts.
“We have seven grandkids, so we have to shop for them,” she said, “and then we have three children that are all married. We have several gifts to buy, so in between that and the holiday baking, decorating and activities, it keeps us on our toes.”
For Higgins, she is appreciative of all those who support local businesses, regardless the time of the year.
“I think I can probably speak for every small business owner in our area and say that we’re always so grateful when people shop local and when people are loyal to our businesses,” she said. “That means so much to us, because we all work so hard, and we want to have beautiful stores and great inventory for our customers.
“It just means so much when they show up like they have the last couple of days … and have done their shopping local.”
