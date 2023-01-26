The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Green River Distilling Co. will host the first “Bluegrass, Bourbon and Bites” event from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at the Hall of Fame, 311 W. Second St.

The 21-and-over event premiere will include a number of hands-on experiences stationed throughout the museum, including a mixology class presented by Green River Distilling Co. where participants will be able to learn about “spirits, tools and techniques used to craft a speciality cocktail,” while clogger and Hall of Fame instructor Barry Lanham will lead a square dance workshop.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.