DAVIESS COUNTY DAY PIC 1

Chris Joslin, executive director of Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, stands Thursday in front of the soon-to-be opened “My Bluegrass Story” exhibit, which is inspired by the museum’s television series that airs on RFD-TV and is filmed at the facility.

 Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum has announced “Daviess County Day at the Museum,” an initiative that begins in September and aims to draw more county residents to the facility.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Wednesday beginning Sept. 7 and runs through the end of the year. On Wednesdays, residents of Daviess County are invited to enter the museum for free by presenting a valid Daviess County identification.

