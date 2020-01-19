For many years, Rodney Berry wrote mostly issue briefs and discussion guides for workshops, retreats and town hall meetings.
Pretty dry stuff for a man who had the seed for a fictional novel bouncing around in his head for decades.
About 2005, while he was president of the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro, Berry unleashed his creative side during evenings and weekends. He started writing “Holding on to Hope,” a 412-page book about a small group of college students who bonded during the Vietnam War.
He published the book about six months ago.
Berry had completed a rough draft before he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014. Parkinson’s is a degenerative central nervous system disorder.
Berry also suffers from Lewy Body Dementia.
Complications with his health forced him to retire from the Public Life Foundation in 2016 — sooner than he wanted or expected.
When the Parkinson’s diagnosis first came, his symptoms and increasing disability made it difficult for him to work on the book. During the past year, however, Berry was able to focus for short periods of time and completed the project.
Berry, a self-proclaimed perfectionist, estimates it took a total of three years to finish the editing process, which writers often find to be the most tedious part of writing.
“It was slow going there for a while,” Berry said. “I was dealing with this Parkinson’s.”
‘Holding on to Hope’The book begins in 1967, near the height of the Vietnam War.
But the book isn’t about the war, Berry said. “It’s about bonding, how a group can change. It’s about how different kinds of people can come together and do meaningful things.”
In his book and his life, this is a common theme for Berry.
The book’s action takes place at Grant State University, a fictional Midwest college campus known for being a Top 10 party school.
Berry said GSU is not meant to be a portrait of Western Kentucky University, where he graduated in 1976 with a degree in sociology.
“But you draw from your experiences and observations,” he said. “You have to start from somewhere.”
Berry came from a family of readers. His wife, Joanne Berry, is a retired school librarian.
In addition to his recently finished novel, he has written essays, articles, columns and three screenplays.
He enjoyed developing the book’s characters.
Berry pulled the main character’s name — Pauline Cody — from Pauline’s, a Bowling Green brothel.
Early in the book, Berry’s introduction to her character reads:
“Pauline could put away a half-case of beer and a lineup of stiff drinks that would knock many a drooling loser into a word-slurring unfashionable state. She had a knack for bouncing back from hangovers with a few Bloody Mary’s and long steamy showers.”
Pauline winds up pregnant after a one-night stand with the university’s basketball star, who ends up missing in action in Vietnam. She leads a small band of students in anti-war activism, which propels the plot.
Berry describes the book as being one part “Dead Poets Society,” one part “The Big Chill” and one part “Platoon.”
Working on the book helped him focus after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Joanne Berry said. It gave him a goal, “a sense of purpose and feeling of accomplishment.”
An accomplished man“I had plenty of ideas; Rodney always had more,” former Owensboro Mayor Dave Adkisson once wrote about Berry.
Berry’s fingerprints are all over Owensboro.
Berry, a fifth-generation resident of Daviess County, was the first executive director of Downtown Owensboro.
He helped raise the money to build the RiverPark Center. He hired the center’s architects and was in charge of its construction before taking over as its first leader.
Later, as president of the Public Life Foundation, Berry spearheaded “We the People” public forums in 2007 and 2010. Those meetings acted as a catalyst for downtown redevelopment.
He organized PRIDE, a city beautification project.
During his tenure at the Public Life Foundation, Berry started the Early Childhood Education Initiative to help preschoolers prepare for kindergarten.
Berry’s leadership and concern for at-risk populations gave birth to the Community Care Clinic, which provides free dental care to those in need. Berry was the clinic’s first board chairman. He also served on the Boulware Mission board.
He is a mild-mannered person known for listening more than speaking. According to friends and former colleagues, he drew the blueprint for community collaboration and set high standards for work ethics, putting in 70- and 80-hour weeks when needed.
Berry is an effective leader because he takes pleasure in the success of others, said Keith Sanders, who worked beside Berry on several projects.
“He was collaborative and respectful of everyone’s opinions,” Sanders said. “ … I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of great, great people over the decades. I can’t imagine anyone’s company I’ve enjoyed more than his.”
Berry is known for his love of all things Owensboro and Daviess County. Even now, at 66, his bucket list isn’t about him. Rather, it’s about his hometown.
He declined to disclose what those aspirations may be, but he said he hopes to play a role in advancing some of those ideas in the future.
Berry isn’t sure if he will tackle more large-scale writing projects, but he has plenty of notes to build on. At this point, none of his ideas are far enough along to jump into another book.
For now, he and his wife focus on his health.
“I didn’t know — and still don’t know — how I will cope with Parkinson’s,” Berry said. “It is trial by error. It’s a lot harder than I thought it would be.”
He takes pride in finishing his first book, but he doesn’t consider it his greatest accomplishment.
Well known for his optimistic outlook, Berry has high hopes for his future.
“He feels his greatest achievement may be yet to come,” Joanne Berry said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
