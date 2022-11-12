Owensboro Parks & Recreation is offering a Holiday Break Camp from Dec. 19-30.
The registration deadline is Dec. 2.
The camp will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 12 at the Parks & Recreation office at 1530 McJohnson Ave.
Recreation supervisor Brittni Klotzback said the first week of the camp will be focused on Christmas activities.
“We have a volunteer who will come in with pre-baked sugar cookies and teach the kids how to decorate the cookies with a more professional look,” Klotzback said. “They will be split into two age groups of 5 to 7 and 8 to 12.”
Klotzback said the students will also be making holiday-themed ornaments and crafts and participate in holiday-themed games.
“This is a great time for kids to socialize,” she said.
Klotzback said the first Holiday Break Camp was held in 2012 as a way to get summer camp students back together to see friends they haven’t seen and to meet new students.
“It’s also a stress relief for parents to send their child to a safe place where they know they’re having fun while they get ready for the holiday,” she said.
The campers will also participate in a present exchange on Dec. 23. Students will bring in a $5 gift.
“We will have girl and boy gifts, and the students will draw a number and get the correlating present,” Klotzback said.
Klotzback said her favorite part about the holiday camp is being able to see the campers’ faces again and the joy they bring.
“It’s nice to have that noise back inside of the building,” she said.
Campers who are 5 years old have to be enrolled at the time of camp. If a student has attended a summer camp, parents do not have to fill out additional paperwork and should call the Parks & Recreation office.
A weekly fee of $85 is due at the time of registration, along with a $45 annual registration fee if the child did not attend any of the previous camps. All camp forms can be found on the Parks & Recreation website and must be completed and turned in at the time of registration, along with a current immunization record.
Early dropoff begins at 7 a.m. for $2 extra, per child, per day. Breakfast, morning snack and afternoon snack will be provided. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch each day.
For information, visit owensboroparks.org or call 270-687-8700.
