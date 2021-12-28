With the holiday break officially in full swing for area students, the synthetic ice skating rink known as Energy on Ice, on the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center, is seeing some action.

While the rink has previously been open on weekends since November 26, it has been welcoming skaters of all ages during weekdays since Dec. 20.

“Business has been really good,” Owensboro Convention Center Assistant General Manager Jamie Scheffer said. “I think a lot of people, when school is out, they are looking for something to do during the week, and so they have found some joy and fun here on Energy on Ice.”

Sponsored by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Atmos Energy, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and the Staton Family Foundation, the 2021 Energy on Ice rink is 80-by-60 feet. Scheffer said the rink typically sees ticket sales of between 80 and 150 people daily.

Owensboro resident Debbie English was one of the people on the sidelines of the rink Monday, watching her grandson skate.

“It is my grandson’s 8th birthday, and he is from out of town, and he wanted to come ice skating for his birthday,” she said. “I have got my whole family here.”

Evansville resident Nathan Harvey said he and his family decided to take a day trip to Owensboro and had no idea that there was a synthetic ice rink in downtown Owensboro.

“Not at all,” he said while lacing up his skates. “It wasn’t actually apparent from the signs along the road; it took us actually walking past here and seeing ‘skate rental’ to know what it was talking about.”

Harvey said he and his family are not what you would call experienced skaters.

“We have no idea what we are doing,” he said.

Energy on Ice is open from 2-7 p.m. weekdays and from 2-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“The season will actually end on January 3, that is a Monday, that is our last day, and so that last day we will be open 2-7 p.m.,” Scheffer said.

Admission is $10, including skate rental, or $8 for those who have skates. Tickets are available at the rink.

