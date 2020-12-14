Turning hay bales into seasonal creations has quickly become a signature staple for Marlene Knight.
Before she opened The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. at 6869 Kentucky 56 in September, she first used sunflowers to draw attention to the location that was obscured by cornfields.
Knight estimated she had more than 2,000 visitors during the three weeks the sunflowers were in bloom. She said that figure was based on the number of people who purchased a sunflower.
“When we had the sunflowers, I realized this field was an opportunity to have people come out and be outside,” Knight said. “…People came out and were taking pictures; it’s always free and it’s always going to be geared toward families and fun.”
Once the sunflowers peaked out, they were replaced with hay bales that became known as “the Muffin Man.”
She then added bales for Halloween, turning them into pumpkins and spiders and for Thanksgiving, a turkey.
For Christmas, the holiday hay has been transformed into a 15-foot-tall Santa and “the largest Christmas tree” made from hay bales in the area, according to Knight, who doesn’t consider herself an artist of any kind.
“Once I saw that people liked it, I’m really, honestly coming up with the ideas just based on the holiday,” she said. “The Santa will probably go to a snowman next.”
So far, the hay bale creations seem to be working as a clever way to draw customers to the shop.
Inside the converted farmhouse, prominently displayed poinsettias are for sale and the aroma of baked goods such as cookies and muffins permeates the air.
The shop, which is open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, also features local roaster Big Turkey Foot Coffee along with breakfast and lunch menus. Knight has seven full-time and seven part-time employees.
Knight said she accepts phone-in orders and is in the process of adding a drive-thru.
“It’s very rewarding to see people out here with their kids,” Knight said. “… And as much as we can, we do try to plan events on Saturdays for families to come out. I do want this to be community-oriented. It is a big part of why I’m doing this but I also hope people come in and buy a muffin and a coffee.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
