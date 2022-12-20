Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity teamed up on Monday to pass out toys and hams to 14 families in the Owensboro area.
“The partnership between Atmos and Habitat for Humanity has been long-standing,” said Daniel Mayfield, operations supervisor for Atmos. “It’s a great community organization. They do a tremendous amount of work in the community that we serve and as a fellow company in Owensboro; we love to partner with them every chance we get.”
Mayfield said there was no shortage of Atmos volunteers to help on Monday when this event was planned.
“We have a serving group that loves to be involved in the communities that they work in and live in. It’s a great partnership,” he said.
This is the first time Atmos and Habitat have partnered on a toy and ham distribution.
“It’s aligned with our mission specifically of community-oriented activities, whether that’s building houses or just providing anything we can in the holidays to make anyone’s situation better,” said Jeremy Stephens, executive director for Habitat. “We are constantly trying and driving towards better living situations for people, but if we can bless them in other ways as well, we’ll always try to do that.”
The toys that were passed out to children were donated from community members and the hams were purchased by Atmos.
“It’s a testament to our community, that there’s always people willing to give,” Stephens said. “It’s a picture of why this community is so great to live and work in.”
Rey Iriarte and Ashley Velez received the last Habitat home for the year and received a ham and toys on Monday. “It’s important because people have been struggling lately, especially around the holidays,” Iriarte said. “It’s always good to help the community out, especially small families.”
Iriarte said it is always nice watching his children receive presents.
“We are grateful for the help and the kindness,” he said. “I do appreciate it and I am thankful for the help.”
Karah Wilson
@karahwilson19
